ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Sept. 13 from 8-9 a.m. at Living Stones Church. Business Before Hours is free and open to the public and provides a professional and fun venue for business partners to network, connect and share.
Our host this month is Living Stones Church. Living Stones Church is “In the City, for the City,” meaning they are strategically located so they can better serve the Elko area. Their primary mission as a church is to make outsiders insiders by bringing those outside of a relationship with God into reconciliation and a new identity in Jesus Christ.
Their service times are 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Please visit their website at elko.livingstoneschurches.com for more information on their services, mission and beliefs.
Living Stones Church is located at 172 Fifth St. in Elko. There will be breakfast snacks, beverages and raffles provided. Bring a friend, and attend.
Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with questions at 753-7135.
