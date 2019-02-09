Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours from 8-9 a.m. Feb. 14 at Goin’ Postal.
Business Before Hours is a great opportunity to come network with the public and other business leaders. There will be snacks, beverages and raffles. Business Before Hours is free and open to the public.
Goin’ Postal is an authorized shipping center for both FedEx and DHL, and they are licensed to receive mail by the U.S. Postal Service. They abide by strict regulations to maintain their authorized relationship with these companies so you know your package is in good hands. They also offer all of the services available at the Post Office, from certified mail to parcel post, so you’ll never have to wait in line again.
For more information about their services, including private mailboxes, contact them at 775-401-6650.
Goin’ Postal is located at 1910 Idaho St. in Elko, Nevada. We hope to see you all there. Please contact the Chamber with any questions: 775-738-7135.
