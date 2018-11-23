ELKO – Elko’s newest eatery, Hunter Ray’s Burgers, Boils and Beers, offers diners a novel experience in a familiar location.
The owners of The Flying Fish renovated the building next to the downtown post office some years ago. Tomato’s opened their doors in the same spot in 2016 but closed down for unknown reasons. Now a family of proven restaurateurs has set up shop in the fashionable environs, creating a buzz by local diners on Facebook.
“First time I came in I tried an absolutely amazing burger with fries,” Ryan Stevens commented on social media. “There’s also a giant selection of homemade seasonings and sauces to choose from and [you] can’t forget the bar.”
The diner-style eatery opened two weeks ago. Hunter Ray Armstrong and his father, Stephen Armstrong, have been working 12 to 15 hour shifts.
“My dad owned a Harley Davidson themed diner in California so I got to start out dishwashing when I was 12,” Hunter Ray said. “My grandfather also owned about 320 Del Tacos when he was the president of it. Restaurants are the way to go.”
At 20 years old, Hunter Ray has a lot of energy. He is also soaking up the many aspects of running his own restaurant by working side by side with his dad. Stephen owned Muley’s for the past seven years.
“He’s been doing this since he was my age,” Hunter Ray said.
The business prides itself on classic burgers. These come in two sizes, one-eighth and one-quarter pound. The burgers are paired with bottomless shoestring or steak fries.
“We have hand-breaded onion rings, as well,” Hunter Ray said. “We soak them in buttermilk and they get breaded and then battered.”
He paused a moment and said with emphasis, “Then we have the milkshakes.”
The old days of the super thick shake with a cherry on top are back, served in a fluted glass. And, true to diner decorum, the cold, metal canister the shake is stirred in accompanies each serving so diners can gobble up every bit of goodness.
At 5 p.m. the restaurant starts serving “boils,” Cajun-style, slow-boiled seafood paired with baby red potatoes, corn on the cob, artichoke hearts, one Italian sausage per person and a side of garlic bread. Cocktail sauce, melted butter and broth accompany the paper-packaged meal.
“We have add-ons for crab, lobster, a whole artichoke and poached salmon,” Hunter Ray said. “We also have clams and mussels. We’ve been doing a little talk about crawdads for Mardi Gras when that comes up.”
“I have a lot of fun working here,” food server Summer O’Neal said. “It’s really good food, too. It tastes like In-N-Out [Burger] and Five Guys mixed together.”
The restaurant carries four types of draft beer and a variety of bottled beers. The bar is stocked with a variety of other wines and liquors.
Patrons have also delighted in Hunter Ray’s Crazy Salt and Cajun Seasoning.
“We are looking into buying the little Mason jars so we can sell them,” Hunter Ray said.
The owner would not give away the secret to these recipes, so the only way to savor them is to stop in.
“I am in the business to feed my neighbors,” Hunter Ray said. “I haven’t spent much of any daylight not here, and I don’t think I would want to spend it anywhere else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.