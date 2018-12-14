Try 1 month for 99¢
Sherman Station
Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber on Dec. 20 for its Annual Casino Night Christmas Party.

The event will start at 5:30 and will be held at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public.

During the event, attendees can play on the museum’s antique gaming tables, including blackjack and roulette. The person with the most chips at the end of the night wins $250 in Chamber Checks.

There will also be silent auction, raffles and an open bar hosted by the Elko Area Board of Directors.

A great variety of hors d’oeuvres donated by some of the Chamber’s member restaurants and caterers will also be available to guests.

We hope to see you on the 20th. Please contact the Chamber with questions: 738-7135.

Emily Anderson is Program & Marketing Coordinator at the Elko Area Chamber.

