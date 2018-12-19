RENO – The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update across Nevada Jan. 7-11, focusing on cattle markets, cattle grazing, and research projects that impact the Nevada beef industry.
The event includes a session beginning at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Great Basin College Solarium in Elko.
The Cattlemen’s Update is a partnership among University of Nevada Cooperative Extension; the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources; Nevada Department of Agriculture; U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency; and local sponsors.
Each day, the three- to four-hour program is held at a different location, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants. The cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner, event proceedings and the “Red Book” recordkeeping guide for cattlemen.
Experts will discuss the following topics:
• Cost of production and current market outlook
• Weather outlook and changes to pasture, rangeland, and forage insurance programs
• Improving cattle grazing distribution through bull selection
• Animal nutrition research projects
• Transition to electronic identification
• Introduction to new faculty
• New harvesting/processing policies for Wolf Pack Meats
• Sponsor updates
• Local veterinarian update
The first session begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension Office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno. This session will also be offered via interactive video at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices in Caliente, Eureka, Logandale and Lovelock.
The event continues at 5:30 p.m. at Sierra Valley Grange in California.
Sessions on Jan. 8 begin at 10 a.m. in Wellington’s Smith Valley Community Hall, and at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center.
The Jan. 9 session begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Old St. Lawrence Hall in Ely.
The final session is at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Humboldt County Cooperative Extension Office in Winnemucca.
Times given are registration times, with the program beginning 30 minutes later.
For more information, contact Mineral County Extension Educator Staci Emm at emms@unce.unr.edu or 775-475-4227.
Sponsors include AmericanAG Credit; Boehringer-Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals; Churchill County Cowbells; CS Beef Packers; First National Bank of Ely; Humboldt County Cattlewomen; Kirby Manufacturing, Inc.; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic; MWI, Animal Health; Neff Mill; Nevada Beef Council; Nevada Cattlemen’s Association; Pinenut Livestock Supply; Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association; Producers Livestock Marketing Association; Progressive Rancher; Smith Valley Future Farms of America; Snyder Livestock; Steptoe Future Farms of America; and White Pine Veterinary Clinic.
