Celebrating Elko's medical providers

ELKO — A recent event was held to show appreciation for the medical providers who practice in the Elko County area.
More than 80 people — including 30 medical providers such as doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners — gathered Friday at the Western Folklife Center for an evening of music and intermingling.
Mayor Reece Keener spoke to the group and recognized the oldest in attendance, Dr. Hugh Collett, who practiced in Elko for decades. Dr. Cal Lewis and Dr. George Manilla, retired doctors, were also there.
Keener then welcomed the newest doctor in Elko, Dr. Steve Lore, who recently started with the UNR Rural Family Medicine Residency Program. Also in attendance were future doctors, two medical students and an UNR resident.
Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund thanked the group for practicing medicine in northeastern Nevada communities.
The event was hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup, the Public Health Initiative Team, the Elko County Medical Society and the Nevada State Medical Association. It was sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, Full Range Physical Therapy and the Elko Chamber of Commerce.
