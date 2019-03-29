ELKO -- Century 21 Century 21 Gold West Realty announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Megan M. Matney, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored Her with the coveted Century 21 Masters Ruby Award.
Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of 35 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.
Along with the Ruby award Matney will also recieve the Century 21 Quality Service Office award for its commitment to providing quality customer service to its clients.
Based on customer feedback received from Century 21’s Quality Service Survey, the award recognizes those independent C21 offices nationwide that earn a minimum customer satisfaction index of 90 percent or better on real estate transactions they closed from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31. The Internet-based survey is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
"A commitment to quality customer service is crucial in today’s competitive real estate market," said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Century 21 Gold West Realty has demonstrated the dedication to the consumer which is the hallmark of our brand."
"Megan places her real estate wisdom and passion for life into her everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives," said Gary Morfin, broker/owner of Century 21 Gold West Realty.
"Megan is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Elko County community and a major contributor to the overall success of Century 21 Gold West Realty and the Century 21 system as a whole."
"It is truly an honor to receive both the Masters Ruby Award and Century 21’s Quality Service Award, to be recognized among such talented and dedicated groups of real estate sales professionals," said Matney.
Century 21 Gold West Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 393 12th St. Elko, NV 89801 and specializing in residential and commercial properties.
