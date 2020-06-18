Chamber Check program helps support local businesses

The Elko Area Chamber would like to remind our community members how critically important it is to support local businesses, especially during these financially trying times.
A great way to do this is through the Chamber Check program. Shopping locally helps keep and create employment opportunities in our community. The tax dollars generated from buying locally are used for improvements to city streets, police and fire protection and overall infrastructure enhancements. Your friends, family and neighbors who work for or own these local businesses reap the benefits since Chamber Checks can only be spent in our community.
The Elko Area Chamber has offered the Chamber Check program for over 20 years and has successfully kept almost $9 million in the Elko area. This program helps keep tax dollars in our community and is being utilized by hundreds of Chamber member businesses.
To take part in the program, any business or individual can stop by the Chamber office and purchase Chamber Checks to be given away as gifts, employee incentives, employee bonuses, etc. These Chamber Checks are then used just like cash at any of the participating member establishments with no cost to the individual or the member businesses. There is a nominal fee to the purchaser of the Chamber Checks and the Chamber handles all other costs to ensure all parties receive the full dollar for dollar benefits of the program.
Most Chamber Checks are purchased by businesses as rewards for their employees and associates. Many of our local businesses have invested in our community in a big way since we started the program by continuing to purchase Chamber Checks each year. We are very thankful that these businesses understand and appreciate the importance of providing the opportunity for their employees and vendors to reinvest in the Elko area.
One business has gone above and beyond to help support local businesses through the Chamber Check program. In the past year, Nevada Gold Mines has purchased over $1 million in Chamber Checks as incentives and gifts for their employees. $800,000 in checks were purchased specifically to help our local businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a major investment in our local community, and we appreciate their support of the Elko Area Chamber and our local businesses.
Chamber Checks are available in $5, $10, $20, and now $25 increments and they are reimbursed dollar-for-dollar. Participating businesses simply turn in the Chamber Checks they receive to the Chamber office for payment.
If you have any questions regarding our Chamber Check program, you can contact us by calling 775-738-7135. You can also email us at ceo@elkonevada.com. We have a link on our website, www.elkonevada.com, which highlights the participating Chamber members where Chamber Checks can be spent.
Always remember to shop local, invest locally and support local businesses.
The Luciano's Team
Luciano’s would like to thank Nevada Gold Mines for taking care of our community and to all their employees who are spending these Chamber Checks locally! You have no idea how appreciative we are for everyone who has made this possible! Thank you for your continued support.
Gun World and Archery
We love everything about Chamber Checks. They are a treat to the receiver, keep business local and are a complete win for the economy in Elko. As a retailer, it is simple for us to interface with the Chamber to get reimbursed for the checks and customers love to use them at our store. We are grateful to be a part of the mix and appreciate the ease and simplicity for our customers and our business.
5th Gear Power Sports
At 5th Gear, we love the Chamber Check program. It gives our customers another reason to shop local. It brings in shoppers who are willing to spend their Chamber Checks on something fun that they otherwise may not have purchased. It also gives us the opportunity to show these shoppers what is new in the store and show them additional items they may not know about yet.
Carlin Trend Mining Services/Rolling Rock Gallery
It is exceedingly difficult for any small, locally owned retail store to survive now that internet shopping has taken over most markets. Anything that encourages people to shop locally is a tremendous help and the Elko Chamber Check program has been a huge asset to all the small businesses in our community. Everyone at Carlin Trend Mining Services is grateful to the Elko Area Chamber for promoting this program.
