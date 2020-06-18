Chamber Check program helps support local businesses

Always remember to shop local, invest locally and support local businesses.

The Luciano's Team

Luciano’s would like to thank Nevada Gold Mines for taking care of our community and to all their employees who are spending these Chamber Checks locally! You have no idea how appreciative we are for everyone who has made this possible! Thank you for your continued support.

Gun World and Archery

We love everything about Chamber Checks. They are a treat to the receiver, keep business local and are a complete win for the economy in Elko. As a retailer, it is simple for us to interface with the Chamber to get reimbursed for the checks and customers love to use them at our store. We are grateful to be a part of the mix and appreciate the ease and simplicity for our customers and our business.

5th Gear Power Sports

At 5th Gear, we love the Chamber Check program. It gives our customers another reason to shop local. It brings in shoppers who are willing to spend their Chamber Checks on something fun that they otherwise may not have purchased. It also gives us the opportunity to show these shoppers what is new in the store and show them additional items they may not know about yet.