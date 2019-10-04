ELKO — Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them for Business Before Hours hosted by the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum from 8-9 a.m. Oct. 10.
Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members.
In 1904, a young saddlemaker and his wife, G.S. and Sauternina Garcia, arrived in Elko from Santa Margarita, California. By 1904, Garcia was well known locally, making and selling “everything for the vaquero.”
An opportunity came up to enter a craftsmanship contest at the St. Louis world’s fair and he was awarded a gold medal. Again, Garcia was awarded two more medals in Portland, Oregon in 1905.
The “Garcia Beauty” became a showpiece and an excellent example of the high quality workmanship produced in the shop. A new building was built in 1907 at 542 Commercial Street in Elko. Their saddle shop became a training ground for many young leather craftsmen, bit and spur makers, including Joseph Capriola (who later opened his own shop on the same block).
Manufacturing was done on the second floor of the building as well as in the basement. Hides were tanned across the alley. The business was so successful that Garcia built three brick homes for his workers to rent at the corner of Sixth and Silver streets.
As rodeos became popular as a sport for spectators and participants alike, G.S. Garcia envisioned that one in Elko would be tremendously popular. The first rodeo was held in 1912 with special events for men, ladies, kids and the local Shoshone population. In later years, bull fighting, horse races and automobile racing were also held. The autos reached speeds of 45 miles an hour!
You have free articles remaining.
The rodeos were a huge success. A grandstand and rodeo grounds were built on the road to Lamoille (now the site of Southside School).
G.S. Garcia died in 1933. Sons Les and Henry ran the store operations and rodeo until the last day of December 1938. The store at 542 Commercial St. closed and the Garcia family moved to Salinas, California to be closer to family and better business opportunities.
The Elko-Lamoille Power Company purchased the building in 1940 as their operations and business center. In 2016, NV Energy built a new building on the east side of Elko. Knowing the heritage and history of the building on Commercial Street, they donated the building back to be used as a museum, honoring cowboy traditions.
The Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum opened Feb. 1, 2018 with the mission of “preserving heritage and craftsmanship of the cowboy of the American West.”
For Hours of Operation or more information, contact the museum at 775-389-1713 or visit their website at cowboyartsandgearmuseum.org.
Please join us for this amazing networking and historical opportunity. For more information, contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.