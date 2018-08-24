As the leaves and temperatures fall, the busiest season of the year heats up. That means now is the time to start planning your fall advertising. Being proactive with you holiday marketing plan will provide you with a leg up on the competition. It may even allow you some time to enjoy the holiday season yourself instead of scrambling last minute.
Soon retail stores will be decked out in Halloween adornment and we will be enjoying Pumpkin Spice Lattes, so don’t be surprised to find out that a new month and a whole new season is upon us. As children return to school, advertisers’ thoughts turn to visions of sugar plums and Black Friday, the most important shopping day of the year for most businesses.
Strange as it seems, some companies start putting together advertising strategies for Thanksgiving and Christmas as early as July. So, even if you’re not in the mindset to think about turkey or mistletoe, now’s the time to dust off last year’s data and identify what worked.
Here are some ideas/images to add to your fall advertising:
Embracing the Outdoors: apple picking, nature hikes, foliage trips, hayrides, pumpkin patch visits, corn mazes, leaf raking/piles/burning, hunting, hiking, harvest/fall festivals
Comfort Foods: holiday meal planning, Halloween candy, pies, pumpkin flavored EVERYTHING, tailgating parties, slow cookers, hot cider/cocoa
Fashion: back-to-school clothes shopping should already be in full-effect, summer lines are on clearance, new school year = new textbooks/tech gear and accessories, new fall wardrobes – boots, layers, sweaters, jackets, scarves, hats, socks, purses/bags
Indoors: fall colors/decor for inside and outside the home, candles, fireplaces, throws and rugs, organizing/storing/selling summer clothes, fall TV season begins, televised sports, crafting is more popular in the colder months.
Remember: With colder weather comes new customer behavior — children in school, less time spent outside, new television shows, a wardrobe refresh and major travel arrangements. Use the lull between seasons to make your customers “fall” in love with your products; that way, when the holidays hit you’ll be top of mind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.