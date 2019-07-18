ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our annual fundraiser, The Sherman Dinner & Auction, on July 27th, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., and dinner served at 7 p.m.
The event will include raffles, silent auction and live auction to raise money for the historical Sherman Station.
The Sherman Dinner & Auction is an annual event and fundraiser that Elko Area Chamber hosts to raise proceeds for the maintenance of the Sherman Station as well as its surrounding schoolhouse, creamery, welding shop and barn.
The Sherman Station was built in 1903 by Bavarian rancher Valentine Walther. While the surrounding buildings were built in 1880, it took Valentine and one additional ranch hand over seven years to build the Sherman Station. To this day it is the largest, historic “log cabin” in Nevada.
Thanks to Valentine’s skilled craftsmanship, the buildings have stood the test of time; however, regular maintenance, upgrades and upkeep are necessary to preserve the historic value and beauty and to meet safety regulations.
The Sherman Station not only serves as our local visitor and information center but is also home to the oldest Chamber of Commerce in Nevada.
This year, due to the Sherman Dinner & Auction fundraiser, the Elko Area Chamber was able to re-paint the trim on the house and barn as well as sand blast and seal the Sherman Station and all the surrounding buildings. We are hoping to raise funds to place new roofs on all the outbuildings and fix the wooden porches.
Stop in at the Elko Area Chamber or call to purchase your Tickets, today. They are $50 per person and include a catered dinner and open bar. Tables of 8 and 10 are also available. This year’s Sherman Dinner & Auction theme will be Boots & Bling, with catering provided by Dreez.
This event would not be possible without our amazing sponsors. Thank you Plumbline Inc., Modern Concrete, Nevada Gold Mines, and Kinross Bald Mountain.
Please contact the Elko Area Chamber at 738-7135 with any questions or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.