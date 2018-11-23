It is Thanksgiving time again in Elko County and throughout our great nation. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, not simply because of the great turkey dinner with all the trimmings, but because it inspires reflection and a true appreciation of what is important in life. I am blessed with a wonderful family, led by my husband Steve, and a network of friends that truly has my back.
It is an honor and a privilege for me to serve as the CEO of the Elko Area Chamber, a dynamic business organization with over 700 members that employ thousands of people. I am thankful for my staff at the chamber, Emily, Meghan and Ashlyn, who work hard on behalf of the business community in the Elko Area daily. We have a dedicated Board of Directors, led by Chairman Molly Popp, which truly makes Elko County a great place to live, work and play. I am thankful for our members that continue to support the chamber and our community.
I am thankful to be a citizen of the United States of America, a place where life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is guaranteed in writing. Happy Thanksgiving, Elko County, and as you enjoy the holiday, please keep in mind the brave men and women of our Armed Forces serving at home and around the globe and for those less fortunate.
