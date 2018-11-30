ELKO — Dave and Debby Knight founded Carlin Trend in 1994 in a small shop right across the way from The Star, focusing on mining services and supplies as well as geology exploration and retail.
In 2000, Carlin Trend made the move into their current location at 369 Fifth St. According to employee Sandi, the owners not only wanted more room for their current services and products, but also a larger space for their mineral collection.
From there, exploration geologist Dave, and science teacher Debby began adding on to eventually create what is now the Rolling Rock Gallery.
During the upcoming holiday season, stop in to discover unique gifts that all your family and friends will love — a large array of fun, educational toys await kids of all ages, as well as games, beauty products, clothing, cards and much more. They even have you covered for that last decorating detail or the office ornament gift exchange with their variety of Christmas items.
Carlin Trend and Rolling Rock Gallery – Where Art Meets Science.
