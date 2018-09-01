Dave’s Tree Service is owned and operated by Dave Hopper, who has over 30 years of experience in tree trimming, tree removal and stump grinding.
And, if you’re looking for something special to burn in your campfire or fireplace, Dave’s got you covered with his Oregon-sourced firewood and wood chips.
Hopper said, “I started timber falling trees at 14 years old, and since then I’ve identified a need for the work I do and offer unparalleled customer service and quality of work.”
Dave’s Tree Service currently serves several areas, including Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Battle Mountain, Wells and Ely.
“Our way of trimming trees results in a natural look that not only adds to the overall health of the tree but also can increase your property value,” Hopper said.
For a free quote or for more information, call 775-340-6310.
