ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our Business After Hours next week hosted by Shabonya Dutton State Farm and Ruby Mountain Chiropractic.

The event will take place on Sept. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, located at the corner of Second and Silver. This is a chance for you to come network with other businesses and leaders, learn about upcoming events, and hear about what’s going on in our community. Shabonya will also be collecting coats for her Annual Coat Drive.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of great food, drinks and raffle prizes. If you have never attended BAH before, you can enter a drawing to win a gift card from the Buckaroo Boutique. For more information contact the Chamber at 738-7135.

