ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb 16 at High Desert Imaging at 2110 Idaho St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Be one of the first to explore the brand-new facility filled with spacious rooms designed for all their many services.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

High Desert Imaging (HDI) opened its outpatient imaging center in Elko, Nevada, in August of 2016 with the vision of bringing more affordable, local choice in medical imaging to Elko County.

With more than 40 years of radiology experience, the High Desert Imaging team is committed to fulfilling the HDI promise to provide you with the best local, high-quality diagnostic imaging and screening services delivered with the most attentive care.

HDI’s success is built on maintaining strong, trusting relationships; demonstrating excellent customer service; use of state-of-the-art equipment and technology; their collective radiology expertise; delivering timely, reputable reporting; and providing extensive service offerings.

For more information, call 775-621-5800 or visit their website at hdielko.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.