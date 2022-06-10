Business After Hours at In the Rough Wellness

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, June 16, at In the Rough Wellness at 1500 Lamoille Highway from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Our hosts will be setting the atmosphere with a DJ while simultaneously providing an assortment of delicious food items and drinks. Also, enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

In the Rough Wellness is on a mission to improve your health, well-being, and quality of life by providing an array of health products not only for you and your family, but for your pet as well. Shop a variety of CBD Products, including tinctures, soft gels, gummies and more; also browse an assortment of tea, coffee, bath, home items and more.

For more information, please call 775-934-7277 or visit them on Facebook.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

