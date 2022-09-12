Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m.

With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.

Attendees to their Business After Hours can expect a red-carpet experience complete with photographer, food, drinks and raffle prizes. Meet their team and be sure to visit the many vendor booths of some of the businesses that helped make their dream a reality.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Experience the Lostra Difference! They take extreme pride in their values of commitment, integrity, and honesty. Lostra Inc. is a collaboration of a construction, real estate, and engineering firm that offer a one stop shop for Design Build Sell.

They are passionate about their industry; their commitment to customer service includes an expansive knowledge base and top-notch negotiating skills. They understand that who represents you during this process is valuable and they hold that trust in the highest regard. They have a team of design professionals with a vast knowledge base to help you navigate your next project. Whether designing, building, buying, leasing or selling, Lostra Inc. creates a partnership with their clients and work rigorously to meet your specific and unique needs.

Their role with their clients extends beyond that of a typical contractor, salesperson, or engineer; they identify the goals that are most important and strategize a plan for the best outcome for each personal situation and budget.

Lostra Inc. prides itself on the protection and value of your investment. If you need assistance with a small renovation, complete makeover, design-build project from the ground up, downsizing, upgrading, investing, or simply relocating -- they can help with residential, commercial development, industrial and construction projects with an engineer and contractor in office.