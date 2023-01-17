Business After Hours at Performance Athletic Club

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Performance Athletic Club at 3250 Sagecrest Drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Meet the new owners and learn all the exciting plans that are up and coming for the facility.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Performance Athletic Club dedicates itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. They strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family-focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to work out, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on their basketball or racquetball courts, swim, or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, they’ve got you covered. They truly have something for everyone.

For more information, call 775-738-5090 or visit their website at elkopac.com; be sure to inquire about their specials they have going for the entire month of January.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.