ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the Elko Hockey Association at the Igloo Rec Center located at 1515 Silver St. starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by Ogi Deli, get their morning coffee fix, and enjoy a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Meet the volunteers and participants and learn all the exciting plans that are up and coming for the Association.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

The Elko Hockey Association has been an inline hockey organization since 1997, however, as of Jan. 9, 2023, they have converted to ice. They have teams ranging from 8U to adult, and players from 5 years and older may participate. Their season runs from November through March, with camps and an Adult Rec League over the summer.

For more information, please visit their website at elkohockey.com.