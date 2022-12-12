Elko Area Chamber hosts annual Christmas Party & Casino Night

ELKO -- The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party & Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public.

To get the festivities started, attendees will have the opportunity to play on the museum’s antique gaming tables, including blackjack, craps, and roulette. The person with the most chips at the end of the night wins $250 in Chamber Checks.

Attendees can also look forward to a silent auction, raffle prizes, and an open bar hosted by the Elko Area Chamber’s very own board of directors; enjoy a delicious variety of hors d’oeuvres donated by some chamber member restaurants and caterers.

We hope to see you on the 15th! For more information, contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.