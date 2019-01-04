Try 1 month for 99¢
Sherman Station

Sherman Station serves as the Elko Area Chamber and Visitor Center.

 Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

Please join the Elko Area chamber for Business Before Hours hosted by Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness on Jan. 10 from 8 to 9 a.m.

Business Before Hours are free and open to the public, and a great place to network with other business leaders, community members, and to learn about upcoming events.

Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness is a nonprofit, yoga and holistic health organization based in Elko. Their mission is to promote the health, wellness and growth of their members, the community, and the world. All monetary collection from classes, memberships, workshops, and donations will be used to maintain the organization, pay the team, and re-invest in Wild Iris or it will be contributed to the betterment of the community. Please consider joining them for a class, scheduling a private wellness session, or becoming a member. Their yoga instructors and wellness practitioners are excited to assist you on your path to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

They are also hosting a New Year’s yoga challenge. Every time you attend class in January, your name will be entered into a drawing for great prizes! Contact them at 208-308-7802 for more information. Wild Iris & Yoga is located at 455 Railroad St.

We hope to see you at Business Before Hours. Please contact the Chamber with any questions: 775-738-7135.

