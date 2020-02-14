Chip Stone attends jewelry buying show

ELKO -- Chip Stone from Stonecraft Jewelers recently attended the exclusive 2020 Retail Jewelers Organization Winter Buying Show in Houston.

The three-day event, themed "Texas Show ‘Em," provided jewelers from around the nation the opportunity to purchase new items at pre-negotiated prices, share business ideas, network with peers and check out the latest industry trends.

“The vast selection of jewelry at the show always amazes me. By attending, we are able to learn about upcoming trends and share ideas with others in our industry,” said Stone. “While at the RJO show, we buy jewelry at pre-negotiated prices, enabling us to pass those savings along to our customers.”

Hundreds of jewelers attended seminars covering a range of topics including succession planning, effective communication and management skills and how to create captivating displays.

For more information about Stonecraft Jewelers or to view some of their new purchases, visit 2560 Mountain City Highway, No. 103 or www.stonecraftjewelrs.com.

