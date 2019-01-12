ELKO – Elko City Council has taken steps to accommodate Komatsu Equipment Co.’s plan for a 189,000-square-foot service center on 30 acres in west Elko.
Komatsu broke ground in late October but the council needed to approve actions to allow for the city to permit the planned building.
The building will be Komatsu’s largest in North America, the company’s president, John Pfisterer, told the council in a presentation in November.
The site is on P&H Drive just off Interstate 80, where the company expects to unite Komatsu Mining Corp. and Komatsu Equipment employees in Elko following its merger with Joy Global in 2017. Roughly 150 employees will be tied to the new center, according to Komatsu.
Mayor Reece Keener said at the council’s Jan. 8 meeting that Komatsu’s $47 million project in Elko is a “huge investment” for the company.
The company earlier announced the new facility is scheduled for completion in early 2020. The building will house service bays, shops and have a construction equipment and rental-machine yard.
The council approved a deed of dedication for a permanent right-of-way for a public street and utilities for a segment of P&H Drive that follows efforts by city staff and the property owner. The deed is between Komatsu Mining Corp. and Harnischfeger Corp.
The action means “P&H Drive is not a dead end but a cul-de-sac,” said Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin at the Jan. 8 council meeting.
The council also approved a map of reversion to combine several land parcels southwest of the intersection of West Idaho Street and P&H Drive, an action the city needed for the construction permit.
Following a public hearing, the council also adopted a resolution to vacate nearly 752 feet of the westerly portion of the P&H Drive right-of-way.
“This is the very final step,” Laughlin said.
Elko Planning Commission decided at its Dec. 4 meeting to recommend the council conditionally approve the vacation on P&H Drive.
Komatsu America changed the name of Joy Global to Komatsu Mining Corp., according to a May 2017 announcement, and Komatsu Equipment also is part of Komatsu America. Komatsu Equipment and Komatsu Mining both have branches in Elko.
