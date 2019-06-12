ELKO – A year after the city tightened its ordinance on room tax collections, two local motels were singled out this week for being behind in payments.
The Shilo Inn has been routinely late with the payment, and the Thunderbird Inn is also delinquent.
City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said the Shilo Inn owed about $27,037.29 in transient lodging taxes. The company also owed approximately $8,000 in unpaid water bills.
The motel was in the process of having its water shut off Tuesday when the company wired money to the city, putting $2,000 toward the water bill and $5,000 toward taxes.
The Shilo Inn has been in business for 29 years.
Wooldridge said she did a Google search and discovered that Shilo Inn has several lawsuits and liens against the company from cities in Oregon and Washington.
Elko collects a room tax of 14 percent, with the money going toward the airport, golf course and the new Sports Complex as well as the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, County Fair Board, Western Folklife Center and SnoBowl Foundation.
The city updated its room tax ordinance last June.
“For a number of years it was apparent that there was not a consistent practice with the hotel lodging industry collectively paying lodging taxes timely, accurately or with the same interpretation,” said Elko Civic Auditorium Board member Matt McCarty. “A number of hoteliers came together to work with city staff to develop a more well-defined code with stronger repercussions, specifically so that everyone was on a level playing field. The current code received wide, near unanimous support. Businesses must have faith that if they are playing by the rules they will not be disadvantaged.”
McCarty told Elko City Council members Tuesday that if businesses did not follow the rules there must be consequences.
“The City of Elko and the ECVA, along with a number of other entities, depend on prompt and proper payment of taxes,” he said. “I urge you to enforce the code as it is written, as that is what the lodging community intended and supported.”
Wooldridge said she received an email from the Shilo Inn CEO that attempted to explain how the corporation has experienced changes in its finance department that resulted in delinquency. The CEO proposed a payment plan and pledged to pay all the back taxes by July 15.
Wooldridge said the city has been in a struggle with the Shilo Inn over lodging taxes for four years. The city has already filed a number of liens against the business.
City attorney David Stanton gave an overview of possible scenarios the city could pursue if payment is not received. Among them are foreclosure, terminating the business license, and criminal action.
City council discussed accepting the proposal made by the company’s CEO.
“I would very much like to work with them,” said Councilman Chip Stone. “If they can handle it by the fifteenth and keep current I would support that. If not, I say we need to pull their license. We don’t want to lose a license or a hotel in this town but we have to be fair.”
“I was very angry about this when I first found out about all of these arrearages because it is not their money,” Keener said. “Shilo Inn is collecting transient lodging tax and using it for cash flow.”
“I’m not into amnesty,” said Councilman Bill Hance. “Come up with the money, pay the bill and move on. Patterns don’t change.”
A call to the Shilo Inn corporate offices was not returned by press time.
“I think you could do a motion to instruct staff to initiate the process for terminating, suspending or revoking the transient lodging business license in the event that all delinquent amounts are not paid by July 15,” Stanton said.
Council voted to go forward with this plan.
In a separate discussion, council members discussed the fact that the Thunderbird Inn was delinquent in transient lodging taxes for the months of February, March and April. The city attorney has already recorded a tax lien for the property for late December and January taxes. At the time of recording, the amount for taxes, penalties and interest came to $6,289.10.
Elko 345 LLC owns the company.
“I would like to give an update and, hopefully, this one will be a little easier,” Wooldridge said. “Prior to agendizing this item, they have written checks for November and December. Those checks had not cleared yet but they have since cleared. I asked the city attorney to drop the lien for that. On June 10 they paid me for January, February and March and so we are waiting for checks to clear. All Thunderbird owes is April.”
That amount is $2,906.81.
“Since we placed the lien they have made more effort,” Wooldridge said.
She said the manager spoke with her and said that occupancy had been down and that they were sorry they were behind.
“He did complain to me that their water bill was very high in April and their occupancy was very low,” Wooldridge said.
“I am experiencing a large dose of skepticism right now,” Keener said. “I hear from police that they regularly roll through that parking lot in the evenings as part of their normal beat. That parking lot is so full in there it is hard to maneuver around.”
Keener suggested the city do an audit concerning occupancy and water usage.
City council chose to take no action at this time concerning the taxes due.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.