top story

City of Elko Business Licenses – August 2022

City of Elko logo

Adobe Insurance Group

380 Court St. Suite C

775-777-1133

Sidney Wintermote (new owner)

--

All American Blind Co.

Custom Window Coverings

3590 Crow Ave.

775-250-3720

Stephanie and Shawn Bourque

--

All-En Bins LLC

Cleaning Trash Cans and Dumpsters

970 Alpine Drive

775-401-4544

All-En Bins LLC

--

Ascension Athletics

Youth Gymnastics Instruction

1515 Silver St.

702-275-4773

RK Athletics LLC

--

Carlos Lawn Care

962 Clarkson Drive

775-388-7774

Arturo Carlos

--

Deanna Hancock

Dog Grooming

559 Fourth St.

775-738-2888

--

Dmax Welding

156 Douglas St.

775-934-5137

Daniel Medrano

--

FDR Construction

Vista, California

760-690-2500

--

Facials With Joy

2065 Idaho St.

702-908-3800

Joy Dezarn

--

GGS Cheesesteaks LLC

Mobile Food Truck

150 Sage St.

775-401-3202

--

Honey Brie Charcuterie LLC

Orders through The Stage Door

303 Third St.

775-401-4069

Heather Gonzales

--

J&D Woodworking

198 Willow St.

775-753-2587

Deborah & James Urresti

--

K/C Handyman Service

867 Parkridge Parkway

916-470-6462

Duane Hoofer

--

Kinnady’s Closet

Infant & Toddler Online Retail

3715 Braden Way

775-299-2657

Katelin Bullock

--

Korean Balance

Mobile Food Truck

474 Spring Creek Parkway

775-385-8729

David Pinnell & Ashlee Maple

--

LifeQuest Elko

Mental Health Counseling

1515 Seventh St.

775-299-3738

Janell Anderson, new owner

--

Marco Contractors Inc.

Warrendale, Pennsylvania

724-741-0300

Martin R. Smith

--

Miller Sales & Engineering Inc.

1430 Stitzel Road

775-401-3019

--

Mueller Enterprises

Management Consulting

564 Brent Drive

775-388-8889

Melba J. Mueller

--

Paradise Quality Cleaning

1362 Idaho St.

928-701-3300

Emilio Lopez

--

Positive Locates LLC

Private Underground Utility Locating

507 Scott Road No. 12

775-389-8659

Miguel and Jeanae Monico

--

Ruiter Construction LLC

Las Vegas, Nevada

702-252-4069

William Cleary & James Cunningham

--

The Holding Table LLC

Massage Therapist

247 Bluffs Ave. Suite 102

775-299-1551

--

Zahrowski Rentals

Residential Rentals

1960 Ruby View Drive

775-299-1918

Leonard and Ashley Zahrowski

