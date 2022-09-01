City of Elko Business Licenses – August 2022

Adobe Insurance Group
380 Court St. Suite C
775-777-1133
Sidney Wintermote (new owner)
--
All American Blind Co.
Custom Window Coverings
3590 Crow Ave.
775-250-3720
Stephanie and Shawn Bourque
--
All-En Bins LLC
Cleaning Trash Cans and Dumpsters
970 Alpine Drive
775-401-4544
All-En Bins LLC
--
Ascension Athletics
Youth Gymnastics Instruction
1515 Silver St.
702-275-4773
RK Athletics LLC
--
Carlos Lawn Care
962 Clarkson Drive
775-388-7774
Arturo Carlos
--
Deanna Hancock
Dog Grooming
559 Fourth St.
775-738-2888
--
Dmax Welding
156 Douglas St.
775-934-5137
Daniel Medrano
--
FDR Construction
Vista, California
760-690-2500
--
Facials With Joy
2065 Idaho St.
702-908-3800
Joy Dezarn
--
GGS Cheesesteaks LLC
Mobile Food Truck
150 Sage St.
775-401-3202
--
Honey Brie Charcuterie LLC
Orders through The Stage Door
303 Third St.
775-401-4069
Heather Gonzales
--
J&D Woodworking
198 Willow St.
775-753-2587
Deborah & James Urresti
--
K/C Handyman Service
867 Parkridge Parkway
916-470-6462
Duane Hoofer
--
Kinnady’s Closet
Infant & Toddler Online Retail
3715 Braden Way
775-299-2657
Katelin Bullock
--
Korean Balance
Mobile Food Truck
474 Spring Creek Parkway
775-385-8729
David Pinnell & Ashlee Maple
--
LifeQuest Elko
Mental Health Counseling
1515 Seventh St.
775-299-3738
Janell Anderson, new owner
--
Marco Contractors Inc.
Warrendale, Pennsylvania
724-741-0300
Martin R. Smith
--
Miller Sales & Engineering Inc.
1430 Stitzel Road
775-401-3019
--
Mueller Enterprises
Management Consulting
564 Brent Drive
775-388-8889
Melba J. Mueller
--
Paradise Quality Cleaning
1362 Idaho St.
928-701-3300
Emilio Lopez
--
Positive Locates LLC
Private Underground Utility Locating
507 Scott Road No. 12
775-389-8659
Miguel and Jeanae Monico
--
Ruiter Construction LLC
Las Vegas, Nevada
702-252-4069
William Cleary & James Cunningham
--
The Holding Table LLC
Massage Therapist
247 Bluffs Ave. Suite 102
775-299-1551
--
Zahrowski Rentals
Residential Rentals
1960 Ruby View Drive
775-299-1918
Leonard and Ashley Zahrowski