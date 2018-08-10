Subscribe for 33¢ / day
City of Elko

The Babe Cave: Salon

457 Railroad St.

777-8880

Chavez/Peavy

_____

C and C Refrigeration Inc.: Contractor

7665 Tamra Drive

Reno

972-1900

C and C Refrigeration Inc.

_____

Crafty Kids LLC: Supervised Children’s Crafts

2254 Clearwater Court

857-9685

Jillian Killen (Home Occ.)

_____

Hair by Khmara: Cosmetologist

457 Railroad St.

385-2700

Khmara Peavy

_____

K and A Pressure Wash Services: Pressure Washing

951 Sunrise Drive

934-5761

Kesia Vargas (Home Occ.)

_____

Kalb Industries of Nevada LTD: Contractor

5670 Wynn Road

Las Vegas

702-365-5252

Kalb Industries of Nevada LTD

_____

Meza Construction LLC: Contractor

2546 Florida Ave.

934-4566

Facundo Meza Jr.

_____

Milex Technologies: Retail/Wholesale of Mobile Lighting Products

255 11th St.

340-4942

Milex Technologies (New Owner)

_____

Hailey Petersen: Cosmetologist

780 West Silver St. Suite No. 110

340-2392

Hailey Petersen

_____

Premier Wireless Services: Survey and Land Management Consultants and Wireless Communication Design

1860 Griswold Drive

934-2755

Cenni Jimenez (Home Occ.)

_____

Reno Tile and Marble Inc.: Contractor

1660 Clifford

Reno

786-0754

Reno Tile and Marble Inc.

_____

R ’N’ R Tools: Mobile Tool Truck

736 Holyoke Drive

304-1615

Ian Griggs

_____

Silver State Boring: Contractor

525 River Rock Road

Gardnerville

691-5183

Silver State Boring Inc.

_____

Stanfill Consulting LLC: Bookkeeping/Business Services

163 12th St.

777-2005

Elizabeth Stanfill

_____

Vinculum’s Services Inc.: Contractor

10 Pasteur Suite No. 100

Irvine, California

949-783-3551

Vinculum Services Inc.

