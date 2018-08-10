The Babe Cave: Salon
457 Railroad St.
777-8880
Chavez/Peavy
_____
C and C Refrigeration Inc.: Contractor
7665 Tamra Drive
Reno
972-1900
C and C Refrigeration Inc.
_____
Crafty Kids LLC: Supervised Children’s Crafts
2254 Clearwater Court
857-9685
Jillian Killen (Home Occ.)
_____
Hair by Khmara: Cosmetologist
457 Railroad St.
385-2700
Khmara Peavy
_____
K and A Pressure Wash Services: Pressure Washing
951 Sunrise Drive
934-5761
Kesia Vargas (Home Occ.)
_____
Kalb Industries of Nevada LTD: Contractor
5670 Wynn Road
Las Vegas
702-365-5252
Kalb Industries of Nevada LTD
_____
Meza Construction LLC: Contractor
2546 Florida Ave.
934-4566
Facundo Meza Jr.
_____
Milex Technologies: Retail/Wholesale of Mobile Lighting Products
255 11th St.
340-4942
Milex Technologies (New Owner)
_____
Hailey Petersen: Cosmetologist
780 West Silver St. Suite No. 110
340-2392
Hailey Petersen
_____
Premier Wireless Services: Survey and Land Management Consultants and Wireless Communication Design
1860 Griswold Drive
934-2755
Cenni Jimenez (Home Occ.)
_____
Reno Tile and Marble Inc.: Contractor
1660 Clifford
Reno
786-0754
Reno Tile and Marble Inc.
_____
R ’N’ R Tools: Mobile Tool Truck
736 Holyoke Drive
304-1615
Ian Griggs
_____
Silver State Boring: Contractor
525 River Rock Road
Gardnerville
691-5183
Silver State Boring Inc.
_____
Stanfill Consulting LLC: Bookkeeping/Business Services
163 12th St.
777-2005
Elizabeth Stanfill
_____
Vinculum’s Services Inc.: Contractor
10 Pasteur Suite No. 100
Irvine, California
949-783-3551
Vinculum Services Inc.
