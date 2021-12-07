 Skip to main content
City of Elko Business Licenses, November 2021

City of Elko logo

Great Basin Motors, LLC: Vehicle Dealership

375 W. Idaho St.

753-4204

Great Basin Motors LLC

_____

Headframe Woodturning: Wood Projects

3702 Valley Ridge Ave.

385-5727

Dean Heitt (Home Occ.)

_____

Infinite Cheer and Tumble Gym No. 2: Wrestling, Cheer, Tumbling and other classes

2719 Argent Ave. No. 7

340-9368

Jessica Ruiz

_____

Inked 4 Beaute: Permanent Makeup

744 S. Fifth St., Suite 1

388-8673

Sydney Bench

_____

Intelec: Contractor

733 Holyoke Drive

934-1385

Thomas Tolbert/Steven Wilcox

_____

LT Repairs: Handyman

657 Ash St.

206-880-9047

Luis Torres (Home Occ.)

_____

Northern Nevada EMS Consortium: Non-Profit for EMS Providers

803 Murray Way

210-5951

NNEMSC

_____

Postres Any LLC: Home Baked Desserts

931 Sunrise Drive

385-229-6688

Dennise Castillo

_____

Rogue Transport: Trucking

5807 Silverado Ave.

455-5972

James Combs

_____

Street A Tarian Rush, LLC: Mobile Food Truck

1033 Dotta Drive

388-7680

Anna Jelle/Anthony Lepak (Home Occ.)

