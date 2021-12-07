City of Elko Business Licenses, November 2021

Great Basin Motors, LLC: Vehicle Dealership
375 W. Idaho St.
753-4204
Great Basin Motors LLC
_____
Headframe Woodturning: Wood Projects
3702 Valley Ridge Ave.
385-5727
Dean Heitt (Home Occ.)
_____
Infinite Cheer and Tumble Gym No. 2: Wrestling, Cheer, Tumbling and other classes
2719 Argent Ave. No. 7
340-9368
Jessica Ruiz
_____
Inked 4 Beaute: Permanent Makeup
744 S. Fifth St., Suite 1
388-8673
Sydney Bench
People are also reading…
_____
Intelec: Contractor
733 Holyoke Drive
934-1385
Thomas Tolbert/Steven Wilcox
_____
LT Repairs: Handyman
657 Ash St.
206-880-9047
Luis Torres (Home Occ.)
_____
Northern Nevada EMS Consortium: Non-Profit for EMS Providers
803 Murray Way
210-5951
NNEMSC
_____
Postres Any LLC: Home Baked Desserts
931 Sunrise Drive
385-229-6688
Dennise Castillo
_____
Rogue Transport: Trucking
5807 Silverado Ave.
455-5972
James Combs
_____
Street A Tarian Rush, LLC: Mobile Food Truck
1033 Dotta Drive
388-7680
Anna Jelle/Anthony Lepak (Home Occ.)