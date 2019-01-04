Try 1 month for 99¢
City of Elko

Dec. 2018

Alive Outside: Wellness Coaching /Recreation Therapy

3400 Idaho St.

336-924-4559

Elizabeth Petzold (Home Occ.)

_____

Bargain Sleep Center of Elko: Retail Mattress and Bedding Store

2548 Idaho St.

388-3698

Scott Banks

_____

Body Beautiful Therapeutic Massage: Massage Therapy

1900 Idaho St., No. 103

318-0270

Angela Torres

_____

Cutting Edge Cabinets Inc.: Contractor

4910 E. Cartier Avenue

Las Vegas

702-362-4477

_____

Enhanced Beauty: Microblading/Semi-Permanent Makeup

744 S. Fifth St.

397-1322

Tasho Jacobo

_____

Garden Doctor LLC: Organic Mineral Soil Amendment Material Sales

5825 Kale Drive

388-0326

Terry Minnerup

_____

Gold Bar: Retail Liquor

3600 W. Idaho St.

702-893-7777

Sartini Gaming/Sean Higgins

_____

Inez’s D and D: Brothel/Retail Liquor

232 S. Third St.

777-7469

Goldberg/Brown/Tang (New Owners)

_____

Mountain Gem: Pre-Manufactured Housing Contractor

1150 Burgess Lane

934-9307

Northern Nevada Construction

_____

Prevail Behavioral Health: Psychiatric Services/APRN

217 Idaho St.

397-1904

Roberta Andreozzi

_____

Select Building and Home Supply LLC: Retail Building Supply

780 W. Silver St., No. 404

777-7773

Select Building and Home Supply LLC

_____

Staley Inc.: Contractor

8101 Fourche Road

Little Rock

501-565-9675

Staley Inc.

_____

Unger’s Brush Removal: Brush Removal

547 Diamondback Drive

934-6050

Mitchell Unger

_____

Zapcap LLC: Commercial Real Estate Leasing

10045 N. 33rd Drive

Phoenix

602-695-0025

Zapcap LLC

