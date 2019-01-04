Dec. 2018
Alive Outside: Wellness Coaching /Recreation Therapy
3400 Idaho St.
336-924-4559
Elizabeth Petzold (Home Occ.)
_____
Bargain Sleep Center of Elko: Retail Mattress and Bedding Store
2548 Idaho St.
388-3698
Scott Banks
_____
Body Beautiful Therapeutic Massage: Massage Therapy
1900 Idaho St., No. 103
318-0270
Angela Torres
_____
Cutting Edge Cabinets Inc.: Contractor
4910 E. Cartier Avenue
Las Vegas
702-362-4477
_____
Enhanced Beauty: Microblading/Semi-Permanent Makeup
744 S. Fifth St.
397-1322
Tasho Jacobo
_____
Garden Doctor LLC: Organic Mineral Soil Amendment Material Sales
5825 Kale Drive
388-0326
Terry Minnerup
_____
Gold Bar: Retail Liquor
3600 W. Idaho St.
702-893-7777
Sartini Gaming/Sean Higgins
_____
Inez’s D and D: Brothel/Retail Liquor
232 S. Third St.
777-7469
Goldberg/Brown/Tang (New Owners)
_____
Mountain Gem: Pre-Manufactured Housing Contractor
1150 Burgess Lane
934-9307
Northern Nevada Construction
_____
Prevail Behavioral Health: Psychiatric Services/APRN
217 Idaho St.
397-1904
Roberta Andreozzi
_____
Select Building and Home Supply LLC: Retail Building Supply
780 W. Silver St., No. 404
777-7773
Select Building and Home Supply LLC
_____
Staley Inc.: Contractor
8101 Fourche Road
Little Rock
501-565-9675
Staley Inc.
_____
Unger’s Brush Removal: Brush Removal
547 Diamondback Drive
934-6050
Mitchell Unger
_____
Zapcap LLC: Commercial Real Estate Leasing
10045 N. 33rd Drive
Phoenix
602-695-0025
Zapcap LLC
