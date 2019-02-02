Try 1 month for 99¢
City of Elko logo

January 2019

A and B Butcher Shop: Butcher Shop

145 11th St.

385-0314

Faustino Villegos

_____

A and F Electronic LLC: Contractor

830 South Highway 21, P.O. Box 126

Milford, Utah

962-2149

_____

Salene Collins: Cosmetologist

740 Silver St., Suite B

934-4006

Salene Collins

_____

Deana Stacy Handy Services: Handywoman

686 Willington Drive

702-232-8693

Deana Stacy

_____

Elko Leasing Company: Commercial Rentals

455 Fifth St.

738-3113

Aaron Martinez

_____

Impressions: Handyman

2065 Sawyer Way

299-9556

Adam Hammond (Home Occ.)

_____

Local Pages of Nevada: Printing/Publication

4910 West Amelia Earhart Drive

801-963-1702

The Local Pages Inc.

_____

Perchetti Roofing and Construction: Contractor

109 California Ave.

Tonopah

482-6601

Brett Perchetti

_____

Professional Furnace Cleaning: Chimney, Furnace Air Duct Cleaning

170 South First St.

753-8882

Professional Chimney Snoops Inc.

_____

Radon Be Gone LC: Contractor

382 Dove Creek Place

801-510-8705

Radon Be Gone LC

_____

Rick Shipman Construction Company: Contractor

15018 Country Road, No. 413

Dexter, Montana

573-624-5065

Rick Shipman

_____

Rodriguez Cleaning Services: Cleaning

841 Northside Drive

401-1058

Mariah and Christopher Rodriguez (Home Occ.)

_____

Savannah Johnson Photographer: Portrait Photographer

435 Rawlings Drive

389-0415

Savannah Johnson

_____

Silver State Studios: Dance Studio

2767 Mountain City Highway

777-7922

Syme Shippy Dance Company

_____

Silver State Tile LLC: Contractor

661 Wolcott Drive

397-6920

Adrian and Ramiro Robles

_____

Tattoos by Tatt2Mary: Tattoo Artist

2715 Argent Ave., No 8

346-1631

Mary Ann Rogers

_____

The Beaver Getters: Animal Nuisance Control

450 Spring Valley Parkway

340-0897

Jason James

_____

Gabriella Vega: Cosmetologist/Nail Tech.

2574 Idaho St.

388-0797

Gabriella Vega

_____

Wave Electric LLC: Contractor

HC 60, Box 79

801-420-3874

Michael Braithwaite

_____

Yoga by Carla: Yoga and Wellness Instructor

2550 Bullion Road

468-6129

Carla and Lyle Boner

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments