January 2019
A and B Butcher Shop: Butcher Shop
145 11th St.
385-0314
Faustino Villegos
_____
A and F Electronic LLC: Contractor
830 South Highway 21, P.O. Box 126
Milford, Utah
962-2149
_____
Salene Collins: Cosmetologist
740 Silver St., Suite B
934-4006
Salene Collins
_____
Deana Stacy Handy Services: Handywoman
686 Willington Drive
702-232-8693
Deana Stacy
_____
Elko Leasing Company: Commercial Rentals
455 Fifth St.
738-3113
Aaron Martinez
_____
Impressions: Handyman
2065 Sawyer Way
299-9556
Adam Hammond (Home Occ.)
_____
Local Pages of Nevada: Printing/Publication
4910 West Amelia Earhart Drive
801-963-1702
The Local Pages Inc.
_____
Perchetti Roofing and Construction: Contractor
109 California Ave.
Tonopah
482-6601
Brett Perchetti
_____
Professional Furnace Cleaning: Chimney, Furnace Air Duct Cleaning
170 South First St.
753-8882
Professional Chimney Snoops Inc.
_____
Radon Be Gone LC: Contractor
382 Dove Creek Place
801-510-8705
Radon Be Gone LC
_____
Rick Shipman Construction Company: Contractor
15018 Country Road, No. 413
Dexter, Montana
573-624-5065
Rick Shipman
_____
Rodriguez Cleaning Services: Cleaning
841 Northside Drive
401-1058
Mariah and Christopher Rodriguez (Home Occ.)
_____
Savannah Johnson Photographer: Portrait Photographer
435 Rawlings Drive
389-0415
Savannah Johnson
_____
Silver State Studios: Dance Studio
2767 Mountain City Highway
777-7922
Syme Shippy Dance Company
_____
Silver State Tile LLC: Contractor
661 Wolcott Drive
397-6920
Adrian and Ramiro Robles
_____
Tattoos by Tatt2Mary: Tattoo Artist
2715 Argent Ave., No 8
346-1631
Mary Ann Rogers
_____
The Beaver Getters: Animal Nuisance Control
450 Spring Valley Parkway
340-0897
Jason James
_____
Gabriella Vega: Cosmetologist/Nail Tech.
2574 Idaho St.
388-0797
Gabriella Vega
_____
Wave Electric LLC: Contractor
HC 60, Box 79
801-420-3874
Michael Braithwaite
_____
Yoga by Carla: Yoga and Wellness Instructor
2550 Bullion Road
468-6129
Carla and Lyle Boner
