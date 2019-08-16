July 2019
All American Hay LLC: Hay Broker
491 Fourth St.
510-684-4719
Paige Poulos
_____
Arctic Circle: Fast Food
2500 Alta Vista Drive
753-6000
Rooble and R Inc. (New Owner)
_____
Blooms and Grooms: Floral/Chapel/Rentals
461 Idaho St.
778-3151
Heavenly Hearts Inc. (New Owner)
_____
Clayton T. Neilson DMD LLC: General Dentist
2552 Idaho St.
738-7666
Clayton T. Neilson
____
Envy Offroad Inc.: Off Road Vehicle Parts/Installation
1430 Stitzel Road, A
299-5546
Justin Stidham
_____
Ericsson Inc.: Contractor
6300 Legacy Drive
Plano, Texas
972-583-0000
_____
Green Day Lawn Care LLC: Lawn Care
229 Water St.
388-3238
Daniel Hernandez (Home Occ.)
_____
Jeff Nicholes LLC: Mineral Exploration Consulting
3168 Midland Drive
753-3044
Jeff Nicholes (Home Occ.)
_____
Keywork Escape Games LLC: Escape Room
429 Court St., No. 2
753-4433
Keywork Escape Games LLC
_____
Mantis Pest Control: Pest Control
4566 Maxine Drive
Winnemucca
304-0790
David Hawkins
_____
Patriot Golf USA LLC: Gold Club Repairs/Wellness Retail
1500 Lamoille Hwy., Suite C
777-6480
Andrea and Mathew Shirley
_____
Richard J. Thomas Roofing: Contractor
1915 McCloud
Reno
357-2552
Richard J. Thomas
_____
Rolberto’s Mexican Food: Restaurant
2525 Mountain City Hwy., No. 105A
777-0846
Miranda Marina Corp. (New Owner)
_____
Rudy’s Handyman Service: Handyman
5425 Quincy Ave.
299-8771
Rodolfo Romero
_____
Samantha Buckingham: Tattoo Artist
1094 Lamoille Hwy.
388-4241
Samantha Buckingham
_____
Simple Financial Coaching: Financial Coach
224 Oak St.
909-638-7368
Franklin Hernandez (Home Occ.)
_____
The Custom Apparel Factory: Apparel Retail
21 Arena Way
397-8548
The Custom Apparel Factory: Home Occ.
_____
Verizon: Cellular Retail
1302 Mountain City Hwy., No. 102A
417-886-7542
Russell Cellular: (New Owner)
