City of Elko

July 2019

All American Hay LLC: Hay Broker

491 Fourth St.

510-684-4719

Paige Poulos

_____

Arctic Circle: Fast Food

2500 Alta Vista Drive

753-6000

Rooble and R Inc. (New Owner)

_____

Blooms and Grooms: Floral/Chapel/Rentals

461 Idaho St.

778-3151

Heavenly Hearts Inc. (New Owner)

_____

Clayton T. Neilson DMD LLC: General Dentist

2552 Idaho St.

738-7666

Clayton T. Neilson

____

Envy Offroad Inc.: Off Road Vehicle Parts/Installation

1430 Stitzel Road, A

299-5546

Justin Stidham

_____

Ericsson Inc.: Contractor

6300 Legacy Drive

Plano, Texas

972-583-0000

_____

Green Day Lawn Care LLC: Lawn Care

229 Water St.

388-3238

Daniel Hernandez (Home Occ.)

_____

Jeff Nicholes LLC: Mineral Exploration Consulting

3168 Midland Drive

753-3044

Jeff Nicholes (Home Occ.)

_____

Keywork Escape Games LLC: Escape Room

429 Court St., No. 2

753-4433

Keywork Escape Games LLC

_____

Mantis Pest Control: Pest Control

4566 Maxine Drive

Winnemucca

304-0790

David Hawkins

_____

Patriot Golf USA LLC: Gold Club Repairs/Wellness Retail

1500 Lamoille Hwy., Suite C

777-6480

Andrea and Mathew Shirley

_____

Richard J. Thomas Roofing: Contractor

1915 McCloud

Reno

357-2552

Richard J. Thomas

_____

Rolberto’s Mexican Food: Restaurant

2525 Mountain City Hwy., No. 105A

777-0846

Miranda Marina Corp. (New Owner)

_____

Rudy’s Handyman Service: Handyman

5425 Quincy Ave.

299-8771

Rodolfo Romero

_____

Samantha Buckingham: Tattoo Artist

1094 Lamoille Hwy.

388-4241

Samantha Buckingham

_____

Simple Financial Coaching: Financial Coach

224 Oak St.

909-638-7368

Franklin Hernandez (Home Occ.)

_____

The Custom Apparel Factory: Apparel Retail

21 Arena Way

397-8548

The Custom Apparel Factory: Home Occ.

_____

Verizon: Cellular Retail

1302 Mountain City Hwy., No. 102A

417-886-7542

Russell Cellular: (New Owner)

