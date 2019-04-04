March 2019
A and D Electrical Contractors LLC: Contractor
221 Jobe Court
Gardnerville
671-5196
A and D Electrical Contractors LLC
_____
Autumn Colors LLC: Developer
780 W. Silver St., No. 104
777-7773
Autumn Colors LLC
_____
Bailey Concrete, Framing and Drywall: Contractor
780 W. Silver St., No. 104
777-7773
Jonathan and Joseph Bailey
_____
Brad Haslem Inc.: Contractor
826 S. 1500 E
Vernal, Utah
435-789-5252
Brad Haslem
_____
Elko County Fair Board: Non-Profit Fair Board Events
1090 13th St.
738-3616
Elko County Fair Board
_____
Elko Motel: Motel
1243 Idaho St.
738-4433
Morphin Enterprises (New Owner)
_____
Feng Shui for You: Feng Shui Consultant
896 Parkridge Parkway
777-9154
Deborah McMillin
_____
Flagstar Bank, FSB: Mortgage Lending
820 Idaho St.
571-0940
Flagstar Bank, FSB
_____
Foster Handyman Service: Handyman
195 Copper St.
385-9177
Michael Foster (Home Occ.)
_____
Material Grilz: Retail Fabric/Notions and Sewing Classes
1314 Idaho St.
340-1421
Robyn Panecaldo/Jaymie Graham
_____
Over the Top Events, Parties and Weddings: Event Planning
531 Court St.
385-2200
Deborah Barnhart
_____
Pray and Company HR and Business Solutions: HR Services
2417 Puccinelli Parkway
934-9308
Dana Pray/ Rhonda Zuraff (Home Occ.)
_____
Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants: Retina Doctor
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 102
801-264-4444
Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants
_____
TMCL Services: Handyman
522 Brent Drive
340-2573
Tracy Mortimer Sr.
_____
WFG National Title Insurance Co.: Title Insurance/Settlement Services
905 Railroad St.
440-6377
WFG National Title Insurance Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.