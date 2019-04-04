{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

March 2019

A and D Electrical Contractors LLC: Contractor

221 Jobe Court

Gardnerville

671-5196

A and D Electrical Contractors LLC

Autumn Colors LLC: Developer

780 W. Silver St., No. 104

777-7773

Autumn Colors LLC

Bailey Concrete, Framing and Drywall: Contractor

780 W. Silver St., No. 104

777-7773

Jonathan and Joseph Bailey

Brad Haslem Inc.: Contractor

826 S. 1500 E

Vernal, Utah

435-789-5252

Brad Haslem

Elko County Fair Board: Non-Profit Fair Board Events

1090 13th St.

738-3616

Elko County Fair Board

Elko Motel: Motel

1243 Idaho St.

738-4433

Morphin Enterprises (New Owner)

Feng Shui for You: Feng Shui Consultant

896 Parkridge Parkway

777-9154

Deborah McMillin

Flagstar Bank, FSB: Mortgage Lending

820 Idaho St.

571-0940

Flagstar Bank, FSB

Foster Handyman Service: Handyman

195 Copper St.

385-9177

Michael Foster (Home Occ.)

Material Grilz: Retail Fabric/Notions and Sewing Classes

1314 Idaho St.

340-1421

Robyn Panecaldo/Jaymie Graham

Over the Top Events, Parties and Weddings: Event Planning

531 Court St.

385-2200

Deborah Barnhart

Pray and Company HR and Business Solutions: HR Services

2417 Puccinelli Parkway

934-9308

Dana Pray/ Rhonda Zuraff (Home Occ.)

Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants: Retina Doctor

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 102

801-264-4444

Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants

TMCL Services: Handyman

522 Brent Drive

340-2573

Tracy Mortimer Sr.

WFG National Title Insurance Co.: Title Insurance/Settlement Services

905 Railroad St.

440-6377

WFG National Title Insurance Co.

