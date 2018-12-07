November 2018
Aaron’s Sales and Lease Ownership: Sales and Lease Furniture
1302 Mountain City Highway, No. 10
753-7788
Aaron’s Inc. (New Owners)
_____
Baldwin Electrical Installations: Contractor
260 B Coney Island
Sparks
336-1587
Justin Baldwin
_____
Bighorn Services LLC: Wholesale Industrial Equipment
560 Juniper St.
389-1767
Bighorns Services LLC (Home Occ.)
_____
Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC: Contractor
575 Queen Way
Sparks
815-4726
Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC
_____
Classy Crystal Lash Boutique: Cosmetologist/Eyelash Services
946 Court St.
702-205-1159
Crystal Carrillo and Johnny Sotelo
_____
First Colony Mortgage Corp: Mortgage Broker/Lender
518 Idaho St, Unit 5
299-5593
First Colony Mortgage Corp
_____
Limitless Grit Apparel: Online Retail
540 Ash St.
435-216-8679
Riley Longman (Home Occ.)
_____
Lundahl Building Systems, Inc.: Contractor
2005 N. 600 W. No. C
435-753-0888
Logan, Utah
Gregory Lundahl
_____
Missy’s LLC: Gift Baskets
2074 Ellis Way
385-5372
Melinda Mott (Home Occ.)
_____
Nevada Blue Aviation: Flight Instruction
673 Ninth St.
934-0453
Nevada Blue Aviation
_____
Osmose Utilities Services Inc.: Contractor
635 Highway 74 S.
Peachtree City, Georgia
770-632-6769
_____
Ruby Mountain Java LLC: Mobile Food Truck
276 Maple St.
777-5544
Ruby Mountain Java LLC (New Owner)
_____
SG Optical LLC: Optometry
1657 Mountain City Highway, No. 101
738-6727
David Mortensen (New Owner)
_____
TLC Pilot Car Services: Pilot Car
3700 Sundance Drive, C-101
455-6926
Tara and James Combs (Home Occ.)
——-
Utah Tile and Roofing, Inc.: Contractor
555 W. 3900
Salt Lake City
801-266-9694
Utah Tile and Roofing Inc.
_____
Wabi Sabi Designs: Online Craft Sales
709 Cedar St.
340-9689
Asian and Phillip May
