November 2018

Aaron’s Sales and Lease Ownership: Sales and Lease Furniture

1302 Mountain City Highway, No. 10

753-7788

Aaron’s Inc. (New Owners)

_____

Baldwin Electrical Installations: Contractor

260 B Coney Island

Sparks

336-1587

Justin Baldwin

_____

Bighorn Services LLC: Wholesale Industrial Equipment

560 Juniper St.

389-1767

Bighorns Services LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC: Contractor

575 Queen Way

Sparks

815-4726

Buzzsaw Construction Services LLC

_____

Classy Crystal Lash Boutique: Cosmetologist/Eyelash Services

946 Court St.

702-205-1159

Crystal Carrillo and Johnny Sotelo

_____

First Colony Mortgage Corp: Mortgage Broker/Lender

518 Idaho St, Unit 5

299-5593

First Colony Mortgage Corp

_____

Limitless Grit Apparel: Online Retail

540 Ash St.

435-216-8679

Riley Longman (Home Occ.)

_____

Lundahl Building Systems, Inc.: Contractor

2005 N. 600 W. No. C

435-753-0888

Logan, Utah

Gregory Lundahl

_____

Missy’s LLC: Gift Baskets

2074 Ellis Way

385-5372

Melinda Mott (Home Occ.)

_____

Nevada Blue Aviation: Flight Instruction

673 Ninth St.

934-0453

Nevada Blue Aviation

_____

Osmose Utilities Services Inc.: Contractor

635 Highway 74 S.

Peachtree City, Georgia

770-632-6769

_____

Ruby Mountain Java LLC: Mobile Food Truck

276 Maple St.

777-5544

Ruby Mountain Java LLC (New Owner)

_____

SG Optical LLC: Optometry

1657 Mountain City Highway, No. 101

738-6727

David Mortensen (New Owner)

_____

TLC Pilot Car Services: Pilot Car

3700 Sundance Drive, C-101

455-6926

Tara and James Combs (Home Occ.)

——-

Utah Tile and Roofing, Inc.: Contractor

555 W. 3900

Salt Lake City

801-266-9694

Utah Tile and Roofing Inc.

_____

Wabi Sabi Designs: Online Craft Sales

709 Cedar St.

340-9689

Asian and Phillip May

