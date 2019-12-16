City of Elko Business Licenses
City of Elko Business Licenses

City of Elko

November 2019

A+ Connection LLC: Sales/Contractor

3588 Director’s Row

Salt Lake City

888-444-2758

A+ Connection LLC

_____

ACC Consulting: Operations Consulting

103 Meadow Ridge Court

401-1696

Angel Chung (Home Occ.)

_____

Adriana Jewelers: Jewelry Store

595 Fifth St.

777-4071

Adriana Lara

_____

Eagle Eye Embroidery and Ink LLC: Embroidery/Retail

175 Fifth St., Suite 130

753-8002

Eagle Eye Embroidery and Ink LLC (New Owners)

_____

Firebox: Wood and Pellet Stove Cleaning

288 Poplar Drive

385-4732

Firebox Stove and Fireplace Services (Home Occ.)

_____

Genesis Ironworks LLC: Contractor

6505 Reno Highway

Fallon

267-4766

Genesis Ironworks LLC

_____Lubrication Equipment and Supply Co.: Resell Industrial Supplies

430 30th St.

423-573-7311

United Central Industrial Supply LLC

_____

Merwin Project Management LLC: Contractor

461 Lyndhurst Drive

Spring Creek

340-2174

Merwin Project Management LLC

_____

MK Photography: Photographer

1175 Hamilton Creek Trail

385-8416

Monique Krause

_____

PLLC Mobile Tools: Mobile Mechanic/Handyman

1901 Dogwood Court

934-6058

Calvin Dean Adams (Home Occ.)

_____

Sonny’s Repair: Computer and Cell Phone Repair

678 Idaho St.

237-2179

Francisco Brown

_____

The Grazak Corporation: Contractor

21639 N. 14th

Phoenix

623-535-5905

Grazak Corporation

