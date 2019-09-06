{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

August 2019

Aspen Quick Care: Urgent Medical Care Clinic

2511 Mountain City Highway 738-3000 David and Tracie White

California Concrete Pumping Inc.: Contractor

3365 Monier Court Rancho Cordova, Calif. 916-383-7077 Michael Parigini

Elevate Business Solutions: HR and Business Consulting

353 Oakmont Drive Spring Creek 777-4217 Jessica Larsen

Ellison Ranching Company: Ranch Office

1041 Idaho St. 777-5004 Ellison Ranching Company

Family Behavioral Health LLC: Therapy

1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 103 378-2775 Family Behavioral Health LLC

Grandpa’s Tacos: Taco Wagon

524 Front St. 886-9183 Rodrigo Mata-Gonzales

Hernandez Camarena Lawn Service: Lawn Service

586 Empress Drive Spring Creek 385-8211

Julia M. Billows: Cosmetologist

524 Walnut St. 742-4640 Julia M. Billows

La Unica Market: Retail

524 Front St. 777-1480 Noel P. Aguirre (New Owner)

MRC Lath and Plaster LLC:

Contractor

5216 Molveno Court Las Vegas 702-256-9138

Melia Atkin: Cosmetologist

2574 Idaho St. 777-9674 Melia Atkin

Native Roots Landscaping:

Contractor

833 Pba’Ul St. Gardnerville, Nev. 552-5955 Native Roots Landscaping LLC

New System Transportation: Delivery Service

4470 Pioneer Way A 738-4051 New System Transportation (New Owner)

Powerhouse K9’s LLC:

Pet Services

2193 Industrial Way 738-2108 Angela Powers

Prime Thermal Solutions LLC: Contractor

1565 Redwood Road Woods Cross, Utah 385-777-2486 Prime Thermal Solutions LLC (New Owners)

Round Table Pizza: Restaurant/Retail, Wine/Beer

2503 Mountain City Highway 408-857-8594 JHDP Inc. (New Owners)

Safety First Training and

Consulting: Consulting

1031 Railroad St., Suite 103 B 738-2839 Strong Foundation LLC (New Owners)

Sedna Inc.: Consulting

1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 519 313-0471 Sedna Inc.

South Fork Lawn Care: Lawn Care

703 Last Chance Road, Unit 8 753-8651 Miguel Gonzalez

Super Pups Dog Grooming: Pet Stylist

559 Fourth St.

530-514-1074

Shawn Gaddini

The Minesweeper: Mobile Pet Waste Removal/Pet Sitting

177 Edgewood Drive

Spring Creek

388-7098

Sherry L. Hooper

Whitmer Law LLC: Law Office

819 Thorpe Drive

Spring Creek

340-6343

Whitmer Law LLC

