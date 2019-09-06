August 2019
Aspen Quick Care: Urgent Medical Care Clinic
2511 Mountain City Highway 738-3000 David and Tracie White
California Concrete Pumping Inc.: Contractor
3365 Monier Court Rancho Cordova, Calif. 916-383-7077 Michael Parigini
Elevate Business Solutions: HR and Business Consulting
353 Oakmont Drive Spring Creek 777-4217 Jessica Larsen
Ellison Ranching Company: Ranch Office
1041 Idaho St. 777-5004 Ellison Ranching Company
Family Behavioral Health LLC: Therapy
1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 103 378-2775 Family Behavioral Health LLC
Grandpa’s Tacos: Taco Wagon
524 Front St. 886-9183 Rodrigo Mata-Gonzales
Hernandez Camarena Lawn Service: Lawn Service
586 Empress Drive Spring Creek 385-8211
Julia M. Billows: Cosmetologist
524 Walnut St. 742-4640 Julia M. Billows
La Unica Market: Retail
524 Front St. 777-1480 Noel P. Aguirre (New Owner)
MRC Lath and Plaster LLC:
Contractor
5216 Molveno Court Las Vegas 702-256-9138
Melia Atkin: Cosmetologist
2574 Idaho St. 777-9674 Melia Atkin
Native Roots Landscaping:
Contractor
833 Pba’Ul St. Gardnerville, Nev. 552-5955 Native Roots Landscaping LLC
New System Transportation: Delivery Service
4470 Pioneer Way A 738-4051 New System Transportation (New Owner)
Powerhouse K9’s LLC:
Pet Services
2193 Industrial Way 738-2108 Angela Powers
Prime Thermal Solutions LLC: Contractor
1565 Redwood Road Woods Cross, Utah 385-777-2486 Prime Thermal Solutions LLC (New Owners)
Round Table Pizza: Restaurant/Retail, Wine/Beer
2503 Mountain City Highway 408-857-8594 JHDP Inc. (New Owners)
Safety First Training and
Consulting: Consulting
1031 Railroad St., Suite 103 B 738-2839 Strong Foundation LLC (New Owners)
Sedna Inc.: Consulting
1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 519 313-0471 Sedna Inc.
South Fork Lawn Care: Lawn Care
703 Last Chance Road, Unit 8 753-8651 Miguel Gonzalez
Super Pups Dog Grooming: Pet Stylist
559 Fourth St.
530-514-1074
Shawn Gaddini
The Minesweeper: Mobile Pet Waste Removal/Pet Sitting
177 Edgewood Drive
Spring Creek
388-7098
Sherry L. Hooper
Whitmer Law LLC: Law Office
819 Thorpe Drive
Spring Creek
340-6343
Whitmer Law LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.