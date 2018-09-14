Alamitos Cleaning Company: House Cleaning
376 Washington Avenue
777-6237
Garcia Cleaning Services (Home Occ.)
_____
ASAP Handyman Service: Handyman
310 Oakmont Drive
397-3166
Steven Jr. and Brittany Thunehorst
_____
Darci Bluemel: Cosmetologist
2574 Idaho St.
374-1961
Darci Bluemel
_____
Cashell Mechanical LLC: Mobile Maintenance Practices Training
557 West Silver St., Suite 202 B
934-6458
Cashell Mechanical LLC
_____
Crafty Blackberry: Homemade Gifts
1185 Colt Drive
934-9290
Stacey and Raymond Archuletta (Home Occ.)
_____
DKC Construction: Contractor
118 North 800 West, Building 6D, Suite B
Ogden
801-593-0874
Cheney Brothers Construction Inc.
_____
Esfi Cleaning: Cleaning Services
145 River St.
934-1359
David Ayala (Home Occ.)
_____
Goin’ Postal: Private Mail Center
1910 Idaho St., Suite 102
401-6650
Sardesso Inc. (New Owners)
_____
Home 2 Suites by Hilton: Motel/Retail
2572 Jennings Way
738-9908
Elko Hospitality Inc.
_____
Honey Won’t Handyman Services: Handyman
509 Poplar Drive
293-0280
JP Industries Inc. (Home Occ.)
_____
J. C. Handyman: Handyman
633 Sage St.
389-1474
Jessie Miller (Home Occ.)
_____
John Zarbock Plumbing: Contractor
3448 1320 West, No. C
West Valley City, Utah
801-886-2222
John Zarbock Plumbing Inc.
_____
Joseph Milione: Handyman
1283 Hannah Drive
340-1257
Joseph Milione (Home Occ.)
_____
Modz Arcade: Family Fun Center/Retail Liquor
570 Commercial St.
299-9208
Modified Armor LLC
_____
Mona’s Ranch: Brothel/Retail Liquor
103 South Third St.
415-317-2244
Louis Goldberg and Anna Brown (New Owners)
_____
NPK Mining Equipment: Equipment Distributor
1850 Idaho St.
738-0515
NPK Mining Equipment Inc.
_____
Permanent Makeup: Permanent Makeup
524 Walnut St.
738-1776
Shelli Sallee
_____
RAB Entertainment LLC: Organizing/Operating Public Dances
1618 Oakwood Drive
738-4743
Ramon Beltran (Home Occ.)
_____
Reliance Appliance Repair Services: Appliance Repair and Maintenance
184 Spring Creek Parkway
340-7982
Christopher Werner
_____
Stemher By Ruby B. Johnson Magazine LLC: A Stem Print Magazine
203 ½ Oak St.
240-449-0499
Ruby B. Johnson (Home Occ.)
_____
Lindsey Taylor: Personal Trainer
2130 Pickering Avenue
455-6625
Lindsey Taylor
_____
Tire Services Unlimited: Tire Sales and Related Services
1431 Stitzel Road
401-1161
Tire Services Unlimited
_____
Wild Rose Florist: Floral Services
2586 Idaho St.
385-6095
Harley Gignac (New Owner)
