May 2019
Adventures in Chalk: Retail Crafts and Jewelry
2715 Argent Ave., No 4
397-5308
Debbie Giebel
_____
Anderson Asphalt and Striping LLC: Contractor
2862 Marcon St.
Las Vegas
702-685-7609
Andersen Asphalt and Striping LLC
_____
Battle Born Person Defense: Firearms and Defense Classes
2715 Argent Ave. No. 4
397-1385
Jessica and James Moore
_____
Boot Scoot’n Brew LLC: Mobile Espresso Shop
5292 Mohawk Ave.
406-261-4091
Boot Scoot’n Brew LLC
_____
BSL Electric: Contractor
90 Cessna Lane
Lovelock
442-0209
BSL Electric Corp.
_____
Edgar, Shyann: Cosmetologist
2574 Idaho St.
777-9674
Shyann Edgar
_____
Elite Storage and RV: Storage Facility
1500 Opal Drive
801-208-0433
Dave Mitton and John Bodine
_____
Elko Car Wash: Car Wash
1730 Mountain City Highway
702-471-2029
JCE13 LLC
_____
Elko County Cleaning Company: Cleaning
3700 Sundance Drive J-102
385-4754
Beth Kellum (Home Occ.)
_____
Emerald Paving: Contractor
6381 Industrial Way
Westminster, California
714-593-3091
Emerald Acquisition
_____
Equity Property Pros LLC: Land Investing
1530 Clover Hills Drive
340-5228
Jose Andrade (Home Occ.)
_____
Gold Country Inn and Casino: Casino/Restaurant
2050 Idaho St.
800-621-1332
Gold Country Operator (New Owner)
_____
Gonzalez Lawn Care: Lawn Care
1102 Clarkson Drive
401-1875
Martin Cortez (Home Occ.)
_____
GSN Cleaning Services: Cleaning
6421 Indian Hills
340-9477
Guillermina Nunez
_____
Hartlauer Signs: Contractor
3915 Hacienda Ave., No. 115
Las Vegas
702-880-4328
Hartlauer Manufacturing LLC
_____
High Desert Inn: Motel
3015 Idaho St.
738-8425
Red Lion Operator (New Owner)
_____
Huckleberry: Digital Marketing and Graphic Design
3528 Autumn Hills
208-867-8562
Amie Mackinnon (Home Occ.)
_____
Joe’s Auto Repair: Mobile Auto Repair
546 Chris Ave.
388-7765
JW LLC (Home Occ.)
_____
Kid to Kid: Resale of Children’s Clothing
2072 Idaho St.
777-8996
Basecamp Retail LLC
777-8996
_____
Liberty Loans: Installment Loans
477 Idaho St.
777-9155
First Money In LLC
_____
Nails by Ortiz: Nail Tech
1028 Idaho St., No. 150
559-737-0653
Teresa Ortiz
_____
Petersen Brothers Construction: Contractor
1920 Highland Ave. E
Twin Falls, Idaho
401-6800
Petersen Brothers Construction Inc.
_____
Red Lion Chevron: Fuel/Retail
2175 Idaho St.
738-7541
Red Lion Operator LLC (New Owners)
_____
Red Lion Hotel and Casino: Casino/Restaurant/Retail
2065 Idaho St.
738-2111
Red Lion Operator LLC (New Owners)
_____
Ridgeline Services: Mobile Vehicle/Equipment Repair
1849 Powhatan Ave.
934-1061
Ridgeline Services LLC
_____
Route 40 Village & Antique Co. LLC: Retail and Consignment
350 W. Idaho St.
385-9513
Route 40 Village & Antique Co. LLC
_____
S and J Electrical: Contractor
2780 Fairgrounds Road
American Falls, Idaho
208-226-2450
_____
Sunshine Boutique By RMRC: Non-Profit Thrift
2588 Idaho St.
738-8360
Ruby Mountain Resource Center Inc.
_____
Terry’s Heating and Air Conditioning: Contractor
1535 Kimberly Road
Twin Falls, Idaho
208-734-4376
_____
Uptown Cheapskate: Resale Adult Clothing and Accessories
2074 Idaho St.
777-8996
Basecamp Retail LLC
____
Wagon Wheel Antiques and Collectibles: Consignment/Retail
178 Idaho St.
340-9604
Sawtooth Creations LLC
