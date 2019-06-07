{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

May 2019

Adventures in Chalk: Retail Crafts and Jewelry

2715 Argent Ave., No 4

397-5308

Debbie Giebel

_____

Anderson Asphalt and Striping LLC: Contractor

2862 Marcon St.

Las Vegas

702-685-7609

Andersen Asphalt and Striping LLC

_____

Battle Born Person Defense: Firearms and Defense Classes

2715 Argent Ave. No. 4

397-1385

Jessica and James Moore

_____

Boot Scoot’n Brew LLC: Mobile Espresso Shop

5292 Mohawk Ave.

406-261-4091

Boot Scoot’n Brew LLC

_____

BSL Electric: Contractor

90 Cessna Lane

Lovelock

442-0209

BSL Electric Corp.

_____

Edgar, Shyann: Cosmetologist

2574 Idaho St.

777-9674

Shyann Edgar

_____

Elite Storage and RV: Storage Facility

1500 Opal Drive

801-208-0433

Dave Mitton and John Bodine

_____

Elko Car Wash: Car Wash

1730 Mountain City Highway

702-471-2029

JCE13 LLC

_____

Elko County Cleaning Company: Cleaning

3700 Sundance Drive J-102

385-4754

Beth Kellum (Home Occ.)

_____

Emerald Paving: Contractor

6381 Industrial Way

Westminster, California

714-593-3091

Emerald Acquisition

_____

Equity Property Pros LLC: Land Investing

1530 Clover Hills Drive

340-5228

Jose Andrade (Home Occ.)

_____

Gold Country Inn and Casino: Casino/Restaurant

2050 Idaho St.

800-621-1332

Gold Country Operator (New Owner)

_____

Gonzalez Lawn Care: Lawn Care

1102 Clarkson Drive

401-1875

Martin Cortez (Home Occ.)

_____

GSN Cleaning Services: Cleaning

6421 Indian Hills

340-9477

Guillermina Nunez

_____

Hartlauer Signs: Contractor

3915 Hacienda Ave., No. 115

Las Vegas

702-880-4328

Hartlauer Manufacturing LLC

_____

High Desert Inn: Motel

3015 Idaho St.

738-8425

Red Lion Operator (New Owner)

_____

Huckleberry: Digital Marketing and Graphic Design

3528 Autumn Hills

208-867-8562

Amie Mackinnon (Home Occ.)

_____

Joe’s Auto Repair: Mobile Auto Repair

546 Chris Ave.

388-7765

JW LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Kid to Kid: Resale of Children’s Clothing

2072 Idaho St.

777-8996

Basecamp Retail LLC

777-8996

_____

Liberty Loans: Installment Loans

477 Idaho St.

777-9155

First Money In LLC

_____

Nails by Ortiz: Nail Tech

1028 Idaho St., No. 150

559-737-0653

Teresa Ortiz

_____

Petersen Brothers Construction: Contractor

1920 Highland Ave. E

Twin Falls, Idaho

401-6800

Petersen Brothers Construction Inc.

_____

Red Lion Chevron: Fuel/Retail

2175 Idaho St.

738-7541

Red Lion Operator LLC (New Owners)

_____

Red Lion Hotel and Casino: Casino/Restaurant/Retail

2065 Idaho St.

738-2111

Red Lion Operator LLC (New Owners)

_____

Ridgeline Services: Mobile Vehicle/Equipment Repair

1849 Powhatan Ave.

934-1061

Ridgeline Services LLC

_____

Route 40 Village & Antique Co. LLC: Retail and Consignment

350 W. Idaho St.

385-9513

Route 40 Village & Antique Co. LLC

_____

S and J Electrical: Contractor

2780 Fairgrounds Road

American Falls, Idaho

208-226-2450

_____

Sunshine Boutique By RMRC: Non-Profit Thrift

2588 Idaho St.

738-8360

Ruby Mountain Resource Center Inc.

_____

Terry’s Heating and Air Conditioning: Contractor

1535 Kimberly Road

Twin Falls, Idaho

208-734-4376

_____

Uptown Cheapskate: Resale Adult Clothing and Accessories

2074 Idaho St.

777-8996

Basecamp Retail LLC

____

Wagon Wheel Antiques and Collectibles: Consignment/Retail

178 Idaho St.

340-9604

Sawtooth Creations LLC

