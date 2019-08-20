{{featured_button_text}}
City approves $99,999 for parking lot improvement

This aerial photo shows the Stockmen's parking lot at the corner of Silver and Fourth streets. The total cost to improve the lot is estimated at $272,745.

 Google Maps

ELKO – Elko City Council has approved spending $99,999 in a funding partnership with Stockmen’s Casino to renovate the gravel parking lot at Fourth and Silver streets.

The request came as Stockmen’s prepares to close its showroom to make way for an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.

“In regards to the donation, because we don’t know if prevailing wage would be a factor, it might be nice to keep the donation just under $100,000,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. A dollar more “might trigger some type of prevailing wage requirement which would just increase the cost of the project.”

“When someone wants to have a public/private partnership we have a section in our redevelopment plan that talks about how we [manage] that,” said Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin. “The first thing is they would fill out this statement of interest.”

Stockmen’s has submitted a preliminary estimate from Carter Engineering for $272,745, Laughlin said. This would include demolition; curb, gutter, and sidewalks; paving; parking lot lighting, and landscaping.

“It is part of our redevelopment plan to beautify any of these areas,” Laughlin said. “Silver Street is a major thoroughfare through the downtown area and it would look a lot nicer having pavement, landscaping and lighting for safety reasons. There are a lot of people in the area that do use that parking lot.”

“The Stockmen’s owner is mainly in the restaurant business,” said David Zornes, CEO of Northern Star Casinos. “He has 150 Wendy’s, about 10 Golden Corrals, and he just bought the license to do 10 Old Chicago Pizza and Taprooms. It’s a 180-seat restaurant. It centers around a bar that specializes in beer.”

Zornes said the owner flew him back to Hays, Kansas to see the first Chicago Pizza he opened.

“It was a beautiful store and their numbers have done really well.” Zornes said. “I think it fits this city well and I also thought it would help the Stockmen’s.”

According to Zornes, the Chicago Pizza project is coming in at around $1.5 million, above the originally planned $1.3 million.

“The parking lot the Stockmen’s has to pick up on their own,” Zornes said. “We really feel we need this extra parking and it is on the side where you would enter into the Old Chicago Pizza. It would definitely help the owner do this project for sure if we got some help with the parking lot. This would really mean a lot to him to see the involvement from the city. I just think it guarantees that it gets done.”

Zornes said his main concerns for the parking area would be that it is very well lit and that it has attractive landscaping. He said the design allows for the parking lot to be segmented in case the Downtown Business Association wants to host events there.

Mayor Reece Keener asked about the lot’s design and entrances.

“We are dealing with existing power poles that are located there,” said engineer Lana Carter. “We’ve tried to incorporate planters around those poles because it would be pretty extensive to move those. ”

“We do plan on having the alley paved,” Carter said. “We’re utilizing that alley as a way to get into the parking lot. Part of the functionality of the parking lot is to be able to leave through the alley.”

“Everybody parks there,” said Elko City Councilman Chip Stone. “Are you going to try to make this more Stockmen’s use or are the other businesses still going to be able to use that?”

“I think, with the hours, enough of the parking would be available for the Old Chicago that we would not have to police it,” Zornes said. “I know that it’s going to help Dreez and the bowling alley.”

He also mentioned that other customers have and can use the Stockmen’s parking lot on the north side of the building.

“The DBA is still putting out the vote for the $50,000 we asked for,” Zornes said.

The $50,000 would be in addition to the $99,999 the city is providing.

“There are many businesses that have been using this parking lot,” said Elko City Councilman Robert Schmidtlein. “It’s only right for us to partnership on this. It’s been an eyesore with potholes constantly.”

“I would love to get this done this year but it may be spring,” Zornes said about the parking lot. “We hope to get the Old Chicago opened by February. Right now all the plans are going out to bid.”

Zornes said the company is starting demolition on the old showroom on Sept. 23, right after the final performance by Williams and Ree, showroom regulars during times past.

“There are a lot of people in the area that do use that parking lot.” — Cathy Laughlin, Elko City Planner

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments