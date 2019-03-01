ELKO -- Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty, has been named an International Diamond Society Office for year-end 2018, one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices.
“Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty exemplifies the standards of excellence for which Coldwell Banker affiliate offices are known,” said Charlie Young, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “An accomplishment of this magnitude demonstrates a high level of teamwork.”
Jim Winer, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty stated, “This award would not be possible if not for the support of all our friends and clients here in northeastern Nevada and is a direct result of all the hard work and dedication each and every one of our trusted, dedicated Real Estate Advisors here at Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty have shown to their profession and to their clients.”
Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.
Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 28 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.