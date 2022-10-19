Dealerships help support nonprofits

ELKO -- Over the past three years four local dealerships have given $100 per unit sold during the month of August to donate back to the Elko community.
Together, Chuck Bierbach from Elko Motor Company, JB Anderson from Riverton, Casey Gallagher from Gallagher Ford, and Dustin Post of 5th Gear Powersports have donated just shy of $100,000 to local nonprofits. This year they donated $32,400.
The nonprofits are Boys and Girls Club, Communities in Schools, Family Resource Center, FISH, Harbor House, Children's Advocacy Center, Elko Community Heath Foundation, Animal Shelter, Elko Institute of Academic Achievement, Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped, and Tough Enough to Wear Pink.