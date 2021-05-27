Denham chosen to lead Century 21 office team

Denham said Century 21 Americana’s commitment to excellence and success is what originally attracted her to the company. The firm’s values are reflected in its longstanding mantra REACH, which stands for Relentless Growth, Excellence, Accountability, Client Focus and Hard Work.

“I absolutely love that. It’s all about excellence,” Denham said. “I don’t want to be mediocre in my work, I want to be the best I can be. That’s what Century 21 Americana strives to do – to help us all at the firm to be the absolute best we can be for our clients and for the success of our own careers.”