Dr. Colon to retire after 47 years

After working for nearly 47 years as a Doctor of Optometry, 43 of them here in Elko, Dr. Robert Colon will be retiring on June 3. He recently reflected on his many years of practice and the changes the profession has seen:

Sometimes other people see things in you that you don’t realize about yourself. When I was a senior at the University of Nevada (now UNR), majoring in biology and chemistry and not really sure what I would do with it, my future father-in-law, Richard Schuster, was concerned about how I would provide for his daughter and future grandchildren. It was clear to him that I would be happiest in a service-related profession helping other people and suggested Optometry, as his cousin’s husband had a very rewarding practice in Dyersville, Iowa. The more I researched this and thought about it, the more appealing it became to me. I was not interested in performing surgery, so Optometry was a better fit than Ophthalmology. I was accepted at the University of Houston College of Optometry and Patt would finish her degree in Medical Record Administration at Dominican College. We were off to Houston the day after our wedding in 1971.

After graduation in 1975, we came back to Reno for four years and I worked with Dr. Robert Myers and bought Dr. Bill Cantlon’s practice in Fallon in 1978, working there two days a week. Dr. Harry Jevas attended a Nevada State Board of Optometry meeting in 1979 and we talked about an opportunity to come in with him as an associate and eventually purchase the practice, as he wanted to move towards retirement and spend more time sailing. By then, our third child was on the way and we knew Elko would be a great place to raise a family, plus it had all the outdoor sports I enjoy almost right out the back door. So, we packed up and moved our little family to Elko on September 22, 1979, two weeks before our youngest was born.

I worked in Dr. Jevas’s office four days a week and drove to Fallon to see patients two days a week. The Fallon office was in a little house that still had the kitchen and bathroom intact, so I slept there on the floor in a sleeping bag on Monday nights for 16 months until we were able to sell that practice. You do what you have to do. At that time, the Elko office was at 900 N. Fifth St. and was a small two-doctor, two-employee office.

Back then, optometrists were fairly limited in what procedures they could perform. Eye exams and contact lens fittings were about it – very few medications could be used in the office and no therapeutic drugs could be prescribed, no treatment for eye diseases, no foreign body removal or dry eye treatment, etc. Over time, the laws governing the scope of practice changed, knowledge and technology grew, instruments became more sophisticated, and we were allowed to do much more. As in all medically-related fields, we can now diagnose problems we never could have when I first started and can catch things early enough to prevent or delay loss of vision. This has been important in an isolated area like Elko, especially with retinal problems and the injuries that happen fairly routinely in mining, ranching, and sports. Because we had no specialists in rural Nevada, we were handling much more complex cases. We never knew what would come through the front door each day and still don’t. From my viewpoint, it was much more challenging and interesting.

Mining was just starting to grow when we moved here and Elko was a tight-knit community. To our surprise, the “old guard” were pretty willing to see the up-start 30 year old new kid. As the town grew, so did the practice. Dr. Jevas hired Dr. Kurt Alleman in 1982 and retired a few years later, sold the practice to the two of us, and moved away. Kurt and I formed a corporate partnership, Colon & Alleman, Ltd. Later on we were advised that we needed a more generic name for the practice. Total Eyecare was chosen and our logo was designed by a former staff member, Lori McDonald. It was clear that the practice was limited by the size of the building, so we made plans for a new office which Pete Ormaza built across from Great Basin College at 1555 College Parkway. We started seeing patients there on April 17, 1990, and I still think of it as the “new building.” The larger office also gave us the space to bring in instruments that allowed staff to perform more of the pre-testing part of the exam, freeing Kurt and me to concentrate on the medical portion of the exam and refine the prescription, and to increase the number of patients we could examine each day. By then the staff had grown to seven people. Kurt and I were no longer doing it all, including helping people choose frames and adjusting or repairing them. Theresa Portwood, who had been our receptionist and handled all the front office operations since 1980, became the office manager and stayed in that position until her retirement in 2015. We currently have two very long-time staff members – Debbie Morley, who has been with us for 33 years and Angela Crawford, who will reach the 30 year mark this August 1st.

I am most proud of the fact that Kurt and I were able to convince Dr. Paul Hiss, an ophthalmologist from Reno, that we could keep him busy enough to warrant coming up here each month to perform cataract extractions and, at the start, some refractive surgery. Pre- and post-op work could be done in our office and the patients would not have to travel at all to have their surgeries. Later, specialists from Rocky Mountain Retina in Salt Lake City were persuaded to come to Elko to see patients here as well. We have also continued to bring in the newest technology in instruments, usually found only in large cities, so that diagnostic testing and follow-up could be done locally and patients referred to specialists out of town as necessary. Our practice has consistently ranked in the top 1% in the country for many years now.

My six trips to the remote areas of the Dominican Republic have also brought great satisfaction. Being able to provide eye care and glasses to some of the poorest people in the world has been an unbelievable experience. Middle-aged men and women who were still perfectly capable could no longer see well enough to work and support their families or prepare meals for them until we were able to provide glasses for them. Older patients who knew how to read could no longer do so. An amazing priest who used to live here, Fr. Brian Kennedy, started organizing trips for St. Joseph’s Youth Group to work on water projects in these remote areas. He would set up a schedule of villages for me to visit and I would take off on my own, sometimes with one or two helpers, and limp through the exams with my limited Spanish-speaking ability. When Fr. Brian was reassigned to the Dominican Republic, Patt and I traveled on our own in 2009 and 2012 and worked solely on eye care missions with him and a Haitian priest, who helped with translation, as many of our patients were displaced Haitians. Father Brian has now been assigned to the Dominican Republic permanently and I hope to continue working there in retirement.

In thinking back over the years, many things stand out but I think the happiest experience was when a little boy, about 2 ½ years old, came in who was so far-sighted that he had never really seen his mother’s face. When we put his new glasses on him, he looked at his Mom and got this huge smile on his face. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. The funniest moment had to be when a young woman who had keratoconus was fitted with contact lenses. She had not been able to see clearly, even with glasses, until then. She looked across the room at her husband and said, “You’re ugly!” I still hope she was kidding.

In 2007, we hired Dr. Colby Curtis and he eventually became a partner and then bought out “the two old guys” completely in 2019. The practice has continued to expand and Dr. Curtis brought in Dr. Micah Williams in 2019 and Dr. Spencer McConkie in 2020. Now, Dr. Thomas Gall will be starting as a full-time associate on June 1st. Once again, we could not adequately take care of our patients unless we moved. Dr. Curtis hired Pedro Ormaza two years ago to build a large, functional, light-filled, state-of-the-art building at 2209 N. 5th St. We now have a busy staff of 29 outstanding people. We have always encouraged our staff to complete their highest level of optometric assistant or technician certification, to think independently, and have given them the authority to problem solve with patients.

Though Dr. Alleman and I had very different personalities and strengths and ideas about doing business, those differences meshed and complemented each other very well and were a great asset to the practice. We found the same to be true with Dr. Curtis. It is such a shame that the Covid lockdown prevented Kurt from saying a proper goodbye when he retired and moved away in 2020. I know he and Marie treasured and appreciated Elko and their patients and friends here as much as Patt and I do. They have relocated to Kingman, AZ, and are currently serving an LDS mission in the St. Louis area.

It's been a great ride. If I had to sum up my time here in one word, it would be FUN! If you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life. And I have loved it. As much as I will miss my patients and work family, it’s time to leave their care in the very skillful and caring hands of the doctors and staff at Total Eyecare. I have no regrets and look forward to hunting and fishing more often, puttering in the yard, traveling, spending more time with our family and friends, and aggravating my wife.

My heartfelt thanks to the community of Elko/northeastern Nevada area and to all the employees who’ve put up with me through the years for a tremendously rewarding, fulfilling career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0