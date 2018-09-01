ELKO – Twenty-seven years on the job at Great Basin College has given graphic artist Laura Gallegos all of the experience needed to pursue the craft as a business.
“I started at the college as an administrative assistant,” Gallegos said. “I worked with Joyce Shaw and learned everything on the job.”
Gallegos retired from the college in July and opened G Graphics, a home-based business. Gallegos designs numerous types of documents and paper products including event posters, greeting cards, announcements, raffle tickets, business cards, calendars, signs and funeral programs. She also creates logos.
Right now I am working on a layout for a cookbook called “Stay for Supper,” Gallegos said. “It’s a homestead type of cookbook.”
Gallegos prides herself on a quick turnaround time and prefers to hand-deliver all of her finished products.
“I think that is an attractive feature for most people,” Gallegos said. “All of my clients are top priority.”
Many projects — such as fliers — cost a flat fee of $30. Logos usually cost $120. Gallegos tries to provide people with several different takes on a logo design.
Gallegos keeps up to date with current trends in the industry. For design work she uses Photoshop, Adobe InDesign and Corel DRAW.
Gallegos likes to meet in person with her clients a to understand their design needs before starting on a project.
Besides the design work, Gallegos also provides editing services and can do this mostly through emailing documents back and forth.
“I love making people’s documents come to fruition,” Gallegos said.
