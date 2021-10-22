Duke’s Diesel Repair wins 3 categories

Duke’s Diesel Repair took gold in three categories this year: Best Auto Repair, Best Mining Support Company, and Best Mining Parts Service.

When Russell Snyder and his wife Jac decided to open their diesel repair shop, they named it after their beloved 11-year-old shepherd-Lab cross. “That’s why there’s a dog on the logo,” Jac said, “because we actually named it after our dog.”

However, Russell is now “becoming Duke” according to Jac.

“Which is OK with me,” Russell admits. “Because my grandpa, when he used to work with the postal service … they used to call him Duke from John Wayne, and I used to watch westerns with my grandpa growing up, so it’s all worked out.”

Russell’s family is full of mechanics" his dad, his brother, and uncles.

“He swore he wouldn’t actually become a mechanic,” Jac said. “In 2007-ish, he started helping a guy in Utah doing stuff on the side and that’s all he talked about.”

With a desire to provide quality service, he looked up a diesel mechanic school and applied. They moved to Elko in 2013 and fell in love with the community. He worked for a few different companies before stepping out on his own.

“He started doing things on the side, and I said, OK, when you’re busy enough on the side then we’ll jump ship ... November of 2016, we officially jumped in and started the business.”

And Duke’s was born. The shop is located at 555 Sunshine Lane in Spring Creek.

“We had looked at it years before.” Jac said of the property.

Russell continued, “I was like, that would be a perfect yard for us.” And so when it became available they jumped right into it.

Duke’s customers appreciate the staff’s attention to detail, their honesty and the extra special touches, like a cleaned engine, that they get at Duke’s.

Going the extra mile and delivering quality is what Duke’s is all about.

“We’re about the only shop that is willing to understand the situation that people get into when they're passing by and try to help them get back on the road,” Russell said.

“We definitely get behind when that happens,” said Marni Rae, the company’s office manager. “But it’s nice to be able to get those people back on the road,”

What keeps the shop going through the stress and the busiest times?

“I love working with stuff,” Russell said. “I love repairing stuff, but I like being able to -- as corny as this sounds -- to help people out.”

