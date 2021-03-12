Elko Convention and Visitors Authority

700 Moren Way, Elko • 775-738-4091 or 800-248-3556 • www.ExploreElko.com

The Elko Convention & Conference Centers, managed by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, offer unlimited options to host the smallest, most intimate of events to the largest, most extravagant celebrations and expos. Our team of dedicated employees is ready to work with you to ensure your concert, business meeting, wedding, community expo or holiday party is executed exactly as you imagine.

The Convention Center, located at 700 Moren Way, offers over 11,000 square feet of flexible meeting space which can accommodate up to 500 people. This building is also home to the Lorena Moren Theater which has a 50’ x 45’ stage, complete sound and light booth, and auditorium seating for 923. The Conference Center, located at 724 Moren Way, offers an additional 19,000 square feet of space which can be configured to meet the needs of any type of meeting or event.

With a combined total of over 30,000 square feet of interior exhibit and meeting space and outdoor patio and lawns, the possibilities are endless for your next event at the Elko Convention & Conference Centers.

For more information or to schedule a site visit please contact the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority by calling the number listed above or emailing Reservations@ElkoCVA.com.

