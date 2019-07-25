ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press is shopping for a new location for its newspaper office.
Originally located in downtown Elko, the Free Press moved to its current building at 3720 Idaho Street in 1990. More than half of the building has not been in use since 2011, when printing of the newspaper was shifted to the Times-News in Twin Falls. Both newspapers are owned by Lee Enterprises.
“We are seeking an office space to accommodate our present needs, which are very different than they were when we had a press on site,” said Matt Sandberg, publisher of both papers. “Our building and the substantial warehouse size is a better fit for other commercial businesses in our community, and by relocating we can focus our work on producing great news for the Elko community.”
Coldwell Banker is handling the sale of the building and helping the Free Press find a new home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.