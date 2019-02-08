Elko Federal Credit Union Donates to Rehabilitate Lamoille Canyon

ELKO — As part of its commitment to strengthening the community, Elko Federal Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Nevada Department of Wildlife in support of its Lamoille Canyon reseeding project.
This initiative aims to rehabilitate and regrow the vegetation lost in last year’s wildfires. The Owl Creek and Range Two fires burned approximately 10,000 acres in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and on private land.
“With government funding being minimal for projects like this,” Elko Federal Credit Union CEO John Kelly said, “we knew we needed to step forward and help however we could. This land is deeply ingrained in the identity of our community and being a part of restoring it and the wildlife there is very exciting.”
NDOW is spreading seeds via helicopter throughout the affected area over the winter to get the seeds established before the spring thaw.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a big transformation,” Kelly said. “We know it won’t happen overnight, but we also know it’s something that will give immeasurably to our neighbors who love this land as much as we do.”
