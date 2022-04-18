Elko Federal Credit Union names new president and CEO

ELKO – The Elko Federal Credit Union board of directors this week announced it is welcoming Todd Sorenson as their next President and CEO.

Sorenson has more than 20 years’ experience serving credit unions and other financial institutions as a certified public accountant (CPA); most recently as an assurance partner with Eide Bailly in Phoenix, Arizona. Sorenson earned his Master of Accountancy degree from the Southern Utah University and recently relocated to Elko to be closer to family and the ability to enjoy his many outdoor interests.

“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead the EFCU team, and to be associated with the members of EFCU,” said Sorenson. “Owned by its members, EFCU is uniquely positioned as the only locally owned financial institution in Elko County, and that distinction comes with a stewardship to our communities that we don’t take lightly. I can’t wait to better acquaint myself with the people and businesses within the communities EFCU serves.”

Jan Baum, chairperson of the EFCU board of directors, said “In addition to Sorenson’s proven strong financial industry background, he is committed to immersing himself into the Northeastern Nevada community and eager to represent EFCU as the community’s local financial institution; continuing to provide personal financial services as well as leading EFCU into the future by partnering with local businesses to fulfill their financial service needs. Todd really understands we are here to service our members, this will be a great partnership!”

Elko-area residents can meet Sorenson at the credit union's annual meeting at 9 a.m. April 23 at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

