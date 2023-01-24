Elko Realtor Association awards three members

ELKO -- The Elko Realtors Association has awarded three members for their service in our community and leadership within the local real estate industry.

Kaci Lynch, owner-broker of Coldwell Banker Excel, was named Realtor of the Year. She got into real estate in 2006 starting as an assistant to Reed Minton. She then got licensed in her first semester of college. She knew she was meant for real estate and loved the idea of finding properties that needed fixing and turning them into a profit.

Over the years Lynch has enjoyed helping others find investments as well as homes to call their own. As she has seen the ups and downs within the real estate market, she has always wanted to build a business where she can continue to help others.

“There is no greater accomplishment than that of what you can teach or share with others,” she said.

Her current vision has shifted in the last two years. Now becoming broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Excel and past president of our local association, her focus is helping other agents in the business to achieve real estate success. She wants to help educate the local community on our market changes as well as show that we are more than just Realtors, we are a community of members who strive to give back and help where we can together for the betterment of the community.

Lynch had the privilege of growing up in this area and finds the good in a small community. She and her husband both have active and contributing businesses and love serving the area as well as raising their three daughters here. Their favorite things to do are camping, hiking, boating and fishing, just to name a few.

Tara Gonzalez, a loan officer at Guild Mortgage, was named Affiliate of the Year. As she has bought and sold homes, she was always intrigued by the process therefore she became a licensed real estate agent in 2012. It was such an incredible career and she would still be selling if she didn’t receive the opportunity to take over her favorite lender’s business in 2017. Gonzalez has a degree in finance and marketing, so while it was a scary move for her she felt like it was such a great fit.

Her vision is to really grow her clients from renters to homeowners, to grow her teammates into each direction they desire, and grow her connection with the community she loves serving. Her biggest vision is to continue growing with a grateful heart.

Gonzalez’s favorite part of being a part of Elko is that she feels the community really has a sense of who she is: a mother, wife, and grandmother to two amazing little girls. She loves to travel and connect with friends; she feels so blessed for her life and is looking forward to what’s next.

Ben Cortez, a Realtor at the Vicky Blair Group/Coldwell Banker Excel, received the Good Neighbor Award. After being in the banking industry for nine years he decided in 2015 it was time for a change. He had taken a class at Great Basin College from Lee Gurr, after his father took the class and thought it would be good for Ben and his sister as well. He then completed the course, submitted his resume to Gurr and started working on the Vicky Blair Group in August 2015. He has continued there since.

Cortez truly enjoys helping people find their dream home, their first home, investment property or even vacant land. His vision is to help our community by serving on the local board with his clear communication skills.

Ben has been in the Elko community for more than 30 years and has no plans of leaving soon. When he’s not helping someone achieve their real estate goals you can find him volunteering at his church, Kiwanis, attending Sunrise Toastmasters or serving on his local Realtor board/committees. He enjoys spending time with family and friends hiking, traveling and having a good fiesta.