Elko Realtors raise $34,000 for American Legion

The Elko County Realtor Association presents $34,000 to the local American Legion organization.

ELKO -- The Elko County Realtor Association was honored to raise $34,000 for the local American Legion organization through its annual fundraiser.

“The American Legion steps into the turmoil and fights to provide needed assistance for others,” says the group’s mission statement. “Young people who seek positive opportunities turn to The American Legion, which has mentored generations into responsible citizens. Veterans in need of advocates to help them achieve meaningful careers, educations, health-care services, friends, and stable homes are supported every day, free of charge, by The American Legion.”

The local Realtors association has an annual fundraiser each year in which they donate all proceeds to a local nonprofit organization. In the last few years they have put together an entertaining Quarter Auction which took place of their yearly golf tournament.

The association will announce who the proceeds will go to for this year’s fundraiser soon.

